Musk Divulges New Details On “Pure Fun” Tesla Model 3 Performance

5 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

“…pure fun jacked straight into your brain…”

Since the inception of Tesla, there has always been an emphasis on performance. The Tesla Roadster, when it first came out, had a much-touted 0-to-60 time of 3.9 seconds, which was eventually improved to 3.7 seconds. The Model S picked up that torch in 2012 and the P85 version of that car managed 3.9 seconds from a stop to sixty miles per hour while in the hands of Motor Trend journos. This time has dropped precipitously over the years until now, in a range-topping P100D, the deed can be done in a mind-melting official time of 2.5 seconds.

Now, with the first Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance coming off the line, we’re learning a bit more about what to expect from this quicker version of the mid-size sedan. The Model 3 website gives the Performance version’s 0-to-60 mph as 3.5 seconds, which, while not as quick as the Model S, is plenty brisk. We were also happy to report that the automaker has made it more affordable — $6,000 has been slashed off the original price to make it a $72,000 purchase — and that it knows the fun way around a skid pad.

While that last video no doubt sold a number of people on the sportier proposition, the company is making an effort to push the Performance version to more customers. Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself piped up on Twitter this morning urging people to take it for a test drive even if they weren’t planning on going the Performance route. Said he about the driving experience, “It’s like having pure fun jacked straight into your brain whenever you want.” Exhibit A:

Whether you plan to buy a Dual Motor Performance Model 3 or not, take it for a test drive anyway. It’s like having pure fun jacked straight into your brain whenever you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2018

He also threw out a little extra info about the suspension and brakes. After the Tesla Twitter account informed a questioner that all available variants now sport a coil spring suspension — air suspensions will only be available next year — Musk chimed in to let people know that, on the Performance version, the suspension is one centimeter lower and has stronger brakes. That’s a very small difference, of course, but for those taking their cars to the track, every little bit helps. Exhibit B.

Performance version suspension is 1cm lower & has stronger brakes in upgrade package — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2018

The Tesla Twitter account also gave a little more detail on the braking system, saying, “Yes, It’s a 4-corner Brembo system including lightweight 2 piece rotors and larger front rotor.” And finally, for those anxiously awaiting delivery of this hot tamale, it additionaly confirmed the Model 3 Dual Motor Performance will start making its way to customer’s driveways a little later this month.