  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Elon Musk Admits Paint Is The Current Model 3 Bottleneck

Elon Musk Admits Paint Is The Current Model 3 Bottleneck

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 43

Some Tesla Model 3 paint issues are leading to building a whole new car.

A Model 3 reservation holder tweeted to Tesla CEO Elon Musk complaining that he still hasn’t received his car. This is still the case for many people, however, this particular owner-to-be was already set up to take delivery. His VIN was canceled due to problems with the car’s paint. At this point, according to the Twitter user, Tesla is unable to confirm when a replacement will be ready.

Check Out These Stories:
Watch As Tesla Paint Gets Put To The Test
Watch As Tesla Model S Enters Paint Process
Musk Tweets Image Of Model 3 Seats, Some White, & Production Video

It’s no surprise that paint is one of the remaining bottlenecks in the Model 3 production process. However, the fact that Musk admitted it, went so far as to say that they’ll even rebuild entire cars if they have to (and perhaps already have), and elaborated about challenges with particular colors, makes it an interesting share. On the positive side, it’s becoming increasingly clear the Tesla is laser-focused on making sure the Model 3 is right. While there may have been multiple issues early on, it seems the automaker has worked most of them out and is not going to settle for anything unacceptable.

More clarification

This may mean some people begin to experience more delays. Hopefully, it also may mean that their Model 3 will be bordering on flawless.

Are you surprised that Tesla may be having to build entirely new cars due to paint issues? How is the paint on your Model 3? Share your thoughts and wisdom with us in the comment section below.

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

43 Comments on "Elon Musk Admits Paint Is The Current Model 3 Bottleneck"

newest oldest most voted
Viking79

I figured that is why the price on those colors jumped, something to do with them being more difficult. Nice to see it confirmed. Automotive paints are incredibly expensive.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
mzso

“Some Tesla Model 3 paint issues are leading to building a whole new car.”

Utter BS.

Vote Up4-19Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

Well, the car wasn’t complete at that point. My hunch is the rejects will still be remanufactured or at least recycled. Cheaper to catch this now than in the field.

Google Kia Stinger Yellow and see why they don’t want to sell cars with paint problems. Kia essentially has to field repaint all the cars, offer to buy them back, and give owners satisfaction money. They are incredibly upside down on that. Tesla at least is catching this before the cars leave the factory.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

The CEO said this …

How can it be BS if he announced it? This is not something we made up, nor is it from “an anonymous source familiar with the matter.”

Elon Musk: “If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars.”

Unless, of course, you’re saying that Musk’s tweet is BS, which could be the case. “If need be” could be construed as (we’ll even build a new car if we have to). But, he did say “we’re repainting/replacing … building whole new cars.”

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
RedPillSucks

Probably because you’re missing the “If need be…” part. That’s a statement of probability, not outright actuality. He’s saying “We’ll do that if we have to”, not “We’ve done this already”.

Vote Up2-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Steven Loveday

He says “if need be” WE ARE. So, it’s difficult to say for sure if he means that they already have or are planning on it. In any case, the CEO apologized and announced on Twitter that paint is an issue (which we already knew). He also said that they’re repainting/rebuilding etc. We didn’t make up any news here. We embedded the actual tweets as well.

The truth is that there are actually other bottlenecks as well. So, who knows what each individual issue is. What we do know is that paint is an issue.

I’m just happy that he announced it and they’re fixing it. That’s what really counts here.

Some background. One person received a new VIN and a new car. Another accepted a car with a poor paint job and is waiting for fixes. There are similar issues reported in these threads. It’s not really new news:

https://forums.tesla.com/forum/forums/anyone-has-similar-experience-delivery-rescheduled

https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/tesla-service-paint-repair-repaint-experiences-please-share.124424/#post-2930933

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
bro1999

I took it to mean “cars are being rebuilt as needed” and cars have indeed been rebuilt. Otherwise he would have said “we’ll”, not we’re”.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Steven Loveday

That was my understanding. It really makes no difference. The point is that Elon says the paint is an issue and Tesla is doing what must be done to fix that. Our story reports such.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
43 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

New paint secured.

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
John

Super witty comment secured.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
bro1999

Uh, elon tweeted that.

Vote Up1-6Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Green

Crazy, huh? But don’t worry, sustained profits are coming..

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Viking79

I would only expect a profit next two quarters. I would suspect they will go back negative 2019Q1 as he made no mention of that quarter.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

He needs to let us know if it was an acid tweet, a pot tweet, an Ambien tweet, a wine tweet or a simple sociopath tweet. It’s getting hard to distinguish.

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago
David Green

Wow, this is really interesting… When trying to squeeze a razor thin profit margin that cannot be helpful..

Vote Up4-13Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

I think this was obvious last month when they raised the price of those colors.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Clive

Yeah that is when I started think he’s high on something. $1500 for standard metallic paint is ridiculous.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
ffbj

They’ll figure it out. but shorts will cry it’s over for Tesla.
Btw I think it’s about time to cover for those out there who follow my prognostications on TSLA. FMV $330.

I think the uncontrollable things are actually in Tesla’s favor. For instance, I consider Trump to be out-of-control, and his fight with foreign automakers will clearly benefit Tesla. Put a 25% premium on the “Tesla Killer” I-Pace, and it doesn’t look so appealing anymore.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Seven Electrics

Relatedly, it looks like Amazon has now claimed the title of most shorted stock. All of the FAANG stocks are up there, though.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
REXisKing

Well, the Trump recession is coming. Leading indicators are heading down.
And a new set of Trade War tariffs against China too.

America may soon learn Presidential IQ is an important issue.

Vote Up7-3Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
David Green

It is bigger then Trump, we need a recession to correct some things, housing has gotten too expensive, the stock market os majorly bloated, and the average family is strained to make ends meet. Interestingly we still have very low interest rates,, so not much can be done there to slow the fall.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
David Green

I am looking for a spot to short AMZN, and cleared out all of my manufacturing holdings, I think recession is coming… Still holding MSFT & APPL long, but will convert those to short when I find a nice level.

Vote Up2-6Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
eject

Amazon will crash. The only thing they have going for them is AWS. The whole marketplace part is not only not profitable it is also a huge scam. With many articles it is possible that you will receive fakes even though the last order was the genuine thing. The EU will also put a stop to amazon facilitating overseas sellers sales tax scams.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
Viking79

You can avoid those issues by ordering only items shipped and sold by Amazon. However, I am moving away from all my Amazon services as they are getting too big. I like to go with a reasonably competitive underdog to encourage competition. Amazon jacking up the price of prime was my trigger.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Clive

Maybe get a coach or something.

🙄

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 seconds ago
William

Whut b the discount for the factory paint reject Model 3s?

I could use one of them $35k Model 3s, that EVery Buddy keeps promisin’ n’ talkin’ bout!

The Tesla $35k Model 3 fact-rej. bargain bin, come on Elon, bring it!

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

Although that would be nice, it would dilute their brand image. Repainting a car can cost thousands, and is labor intensive. There isn’t much to the car at the point it is painted, so maybe cheaper just to scrap it. Alternately, maybe they could chemically strip the paint to repaint it without the labor involvement since it is mostly a husk of metal at that point? Still probably expensive and requires room. The car is easily recyclable at that point so it isn’t that wasteful.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Quebec 100% EV

Someone who plans to vinyl wrap it wouldnt care, especially with a smalll discount they would jump on it

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
William

I know the Billion dollar Tesla brand can’t be tarnished with a compromised product, especially due to paint blemishes on the Model 3.

Maybe create a sub brand like “Toastla”, to move those Model 3s, that would otherwise be scrapped.

/S

The Toastla vinyl wrap job is genius!

https://goo.gl/images/NkMNfn

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
jelloslug

They are not scrapping cars. They are building new cars for customers that had cars with damaged paint and then fixing the damaged one.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

Some on Twitter claim the current bottleneck is a shortage of silicon carbide inverters.

Vote Up1-7Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
David Green

I only believe that 50%, but production has been bad recently, and the quality is not terrific, reading in Tesla Motors club almost every delivery has some kind of paint blemish…

Vote Up0-6Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Domenick Yoney

“Some” is actually one: skabooshka, a short-TSLA Twitter troll, who has built a whole thread around this topic in an effort to weaken confidence in Model 3 production and thereby affect the stock price. He doesn’t have any insight into Tesla supply of parts, but if you’re inclined to believe the short narrative, you might fall for his argument.

This is the same account that either doesn’t know or pretends not to know that “Force majeure” is part of standard language in contracts and financial forward-looking statements.

*pulls out hair

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Seven Electrics

It’s a joint collaboration of three people. One can consider them Twitter randoms except that skabooshka’s production numbers have been fairly accurate in the past. Of course, there is no way to verify this claim, just as there is no way to verify Elon “I just tripled down on my pedo claims” Musk that the bottleneck is paint.

Vote Up0-3Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Domenick Yoney

I never said he’s a rando. He’s part of a network of people working to manipulate a stock price. Telling one truth does not mean one does not also lie. A narrative, however false, cannot be constructed of strictly lies.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
offib

Paint is also one of the largest contributors to total manufacturing carbon cost. Could be a quicker, greener way to use paint molded panels like the i3 uses maybe?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
jelloslug

My i3 had rust running down the carbon fiber tub after a few months from the unpainted fasteners in the door jam.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Roy_H

So this is why production is way down?

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago
CU

Is the paint some kind of cutting edge technology at Tesla? Other car manufactures don’t seem to have this severe paint problem

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
48 minutes ago
David Gould

Just google for “car brand” paint problems and I think you will see your error.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Robert Weekley

Or, they have simpler color blends. Reds are tough, at best, and, as Elon Said, the Multi-Coat Red, even more so than Multi-Coat White, because of the extra Red Tint in the Clear Coat, adds operation complexity!

At work last night, early for some Robot refresher training! Coupon operation failed a few times! It was recently worked on last week or so by the supplier! Who knows what they changed! Stuff CAN Happen, not always as planned!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
Zach

I received my multicoat red model 3 on July 13th. It is stunning. I had is ceramic coated and the results could not be better. I imagine this level of quality is not easy to hit.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago
HVACman

Bad paint jobs happen. My question is: How do bodies with terminally-flawed paint jobs make it to the body/chassis marriage station on the GA line and allowed to then be assembled into a total vehicle? QC should be identifying and pulling those bodies when a too-big-to-fix problem is first detected before the whole unit gets assembled. Either in-factory paint-shop QC has a different definition of “terminally-flawed” than post-assembly QC or there is just too much pressure on everyone to “get every unit possible assembled and factory-gated” at the risk of costing the company more money on high post-assembly scrap/rebuild rates.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago