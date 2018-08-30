Elon Musk Admits Paint Is The Current Model 3 Bottleneck
Some Tesla Model 3 paint issues are leading to building a whole new car.
A Model 3 reservation holder tweeted to Tesla CEO Elon Musk complaining that he still hasn’t received his car. This is still the case for many people, however, this particular owner-to-be was already set up to take delivery. His VIN was canceled due to problems with the car’s paint. At this point, according to the Twitter user, Tesla is unable to confirm when a replacement will be ready.
It’s no surprise that paint is one of the remaining bottlenecks in the Model 3 production process. However, the fact that Musk admitted it, went so far as to say that they’ll even rebuild entire cars if they have to (and perhaps already have), and elaborated about challenges with particular colors, makes it an interesting share. On the positive side, it’s becoming increasingly clear the Tesla is laser-focused on making sure the Model 3 is right. While there may have been multiple issues early on, it seems the automaker has worked most of them out and is not going to settle for anything unacceptable.
Sorry, we’ve put pretty extreme rules in place for paint & quality in general. If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars. Got to be done.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2018
More clarification
The multi-coat colors (pearl white & red) are hardest, red especially, as it has red tint in the clear coat layer itself for depth & complexity
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2018
This may mean some people begin to experience more delays. Hopefully, it also may mean that their Model 3 will be bordering on flawless.
Are you surprised that Tesla may be having to build entirely new cars due to paint issues? How is the paint on your Model 3? Share your thoughts and wisdom with us in the comment section below.
I figured that is why the price on those colors jumped, something to do with them being more difficult. Nice to see it confirmed. Automotive paints are incredibly expensive.
“Some Tesla Model 3 paint issues are leading to building a whole new car.”
Utter BS.
Well, the car wasn’t complete at that point. My hunch is the rejects will still be remanufactured or at least recycled. Cheaper to catch this now than in the field.
Google Kia Stinger Yellow and see why they don’t want to sell cars with paint problems. Kia essentially has to field repaint all the cars, offer to buy them back, and give owners satisfaction money. They are incredibly upside down on that. Tesla at least is catching this before the cars leave the factory.
The CEO said this …
How can it be BS if he announced it? This is not something we made up, nor is it from “an anonymous source familiar with the matter.”
Elon Musk: “If need be, we’re repainting/replacing entire sections of car or building whole new cars.”
Unless, of course, you’re saying that Musk’s tweet is BS, which could be the case. “If need be” could be construed as (we’ll even build a new car if we have to). But, he did say “we’re repainting/replacing … building whole new cars.”
Probably because you’re missing the “If need be…” part. That’s a statement of probability, not outright actuality. He’s saying “We’ll do that if we have to”, not “We’ve done this already”.
He says “if need be” WE ARE. So, it’s difficult to say for sure if he means that they already have or are planning on it. In any case, the CEO apologized and announced on Twitter that paint is an issue (which we already knew). He also said that they’re repainting/rebuilding etc. We didn’t make up any news here. We embedded the actual tweets as well.
The truth is that there are actually other bottlenecks as well. So, who knows what each individual issue is. What we do know is that paint is an issue.
I’m just happy that he announced it and they’re fixing it. That’s what really counts here.
Some background. One person received a new VIN and a new car. Another accepted a car with a poor paint job and is waiting for fixes. There are similar issues reported in these threads. It’s not really new news:
https://forums.tesla.com/forum/forums/anyone-has-similar-experience-delivery-rescheduled
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/tesla-service-paint-repair-repaint-experiences-please-share.124424/#post-2930933
I took it to mean “cars are being rebuilt as needed” and cars have indeed been rebuilt. Otherwise he would have said “we’ll”, not we’re”.
That was my understanding. It really makes no difference. The point is that Elon says the paint is an issue and Tesla is doing what must be done to fix that. Our story reports such.
New paint secured.
Super witty comment secured.
Uh, elon tweeted that.
Crazy, huh? But don’t worry, sustained profits are coming..
I would only expect a profit next two quarters. I would suspect they will go back negative 2019Q1 as he made no mention of that quarter.
He needs to let us know if it was an acid tweet, a pot tweet, an Ambien tweet, a wine tweet or a simple sociopath tweet. It’s getting hard to distinguish.
Wow, this is really interesting… When trying to squeeze a razor thin profit margin that cannot be helpful..
I think this was obvious last month when they raised the price of those colors.
Yeah that is when I started think he’s high on something. $1500 for standard metallic paint is ridiculous.
They’ll figure it out. but shorts will cry it’s over for Tesla.
Btw I think it’s about time to cover for those out there who follow my prognostications on TSLA. FMV $330.
I think the uncontrollable things are actually in Tesla’s favor. For instance, I consider Trump to be out-of-control, and his fight with foreign automakers will clearly benefit Tesla. Put a 25% premium on the “Tesla Killer” I-Pace, and it doesn’t look so appealing anymore.
Relatedly, it looks like Amazon has now claimed the title of most shorted stock. All of the FAANG stocks are up there, though.
Well, the Trump recession is coming. Leading indicators are heading down.
And a new set of Trade War tariffs against China too.
America may soon learn Presidential IQ is an important issue.
It is bigger then Trump, we need a recession to correct some things, housing has gotten too expensive, the stock market os majorly bloated, and the average family is strained to make ends meet. Interestingly we still have very low interest rates,, so not much can be done there to slow the fall.
I am looking for a spot to short AMZN, and cleared out all of my manufacturing holdings, I think recession is coming… Still holding MSFT & APPL long, but will convert those to short when I find a nice level.
Amazon will crash. The only thing they have going for them is AWS. The whole marketplace part is not only not profitable it is also a huge scam. With many articles it is possible that you will receive fakes even though the last order was the genuine thing. The EU will also put a stop to amazon facilitating overseas sellers sales tax scams.
You can avoid those issues by ordering only items shipped and sold by Amazon. However, I am moving away from all my Amazon services as they are getting too big. I like to go with a reasonably competitive underdog to encourage competition. Amazon jacking up the price of prime was my trigger.
Maybe get a coach or something.
🙄
Whut b the discount for the factory paint reject Model 3s?
I could use one of them $35k Model 3s, that EVery Buddy keeps promisin’ n’ talkin’ bout!
The Tesla $35k Model 3 fact-rej. bargain bin, come on Elon, bring it!
Although that would be nice, it would dilute their brand image. Repainting a car can cost thousands, and is labor intensive. There isn’t much to the car at the point it is painted, so maybe cheaper just to scrap it. Alternately, maybe they could chemically strip the paint to repaint it without the labor involvement since it is mostly a husk of metal at that point? Still probably expensive and requires room. The car is easily recyclable at that point so it isn’t that wasteful.
Someone who plans to vinyl wrap it wouldnt care, especially with a smalll discount they would jump on it
I know the Billion dollar Tesla brand can’t be tarnished with a compromised product, especially due to paint blemishes on the Model 3.
Maybe create a sub brand like “Toastla”, to move those Model 3s, that would otherwise be scrapped.
/S
The Toastla vinyl wrap job is genius!
https://goo.gl/images/NkMNfn
They are not scrapping cars. They are building new cars for customers that had cars with damaged paint and then fixing the damaged one.
Some on Twitter claim the current bottleneck is a shortage of silicon carbide inverters.
I only believe that 50%, but production has been bad recently, and the quality is not terrific, reading in Tesla Motors club almost every delivery has some kind of paint blemish…
“Some” is actually one: skabooshka, a short-TSLA Twitter troll, who has built a whole thread around this topic in an effort to weaken confidence in Model 3 production and thereby affect the stock price. He doesn’t have any insight into Tesla supply of parts, but if you’re inclined to believe the short narrative, you might fall for his argument.
This is the same account that either doesn’t know or pretends not to know that “Force majeure” is part of standard language in contracts and financial forward-looking statements.
*pulls out hair
It’s a joint collaboration of three people. One can consider them Twitter randoms except that skabooshka’s production numbers have been fairly accurate in the past. Of course, there is no way to verify this claim, just as there is no way to verify Elon “I just tripled down on my pedo claims” Musk that the bottleneck is paint.
I never said he’s a rando. He’s part of a network of people working to manipulate a stock price. Telling one truth does not mean one does not also lie. A narrative, however false, cannot be constructed of strictly lies.
Paint is also one of the largest contributors to total manufacturing carbon cost. Could be a quicker, greener way to use paint molded panels like the i3 uses maybe?
My i3 had rust running down the carbon fiber tub after a few months from the unpainted fasteners in the door jam.
So this is why production is way down?
Is the paint some kind of cutting edge technology at Tesla? Other car manufactures don’t seem to have this severe paint problem
Just google for “car brand” paint problems and I think you will see your error.
Or, they have simpler color blends. Reds are tough, at best, and, as Elon Said, the Multi-Coat Red, even more so than Multi-Coat White, because of the extra Red Tint in the Clear Coat, adds operation complexity!
At work last night, early for some Robot refresher training! Coupon operation failed a few times! It was recently worked on last week or so by the supplier! Who knows what they changed! Stuff CAN Happen, not always as planned!
I received my multicoat red model 3 on July 13th. It is stunning. I had is ceramic coated and the results could not be better. I imagine this level of quality is not easy to hit.
Bad paint jobs happen. My question is: How do bodies with terminally-flawed paint jobs make it to the body/chassis marriage station on the GA line and allowed to then be assembled into a total vehicle? QC should be identifying and pulling those bodies when a too-big-to-fix problem is first detected before the whole unit gets assembled. Either in-factory paint-shop QC has a different definition of “terminally-flawed” than post-assembly QC or there is just too much pressure on everyone to “get every unit possible assembled and factory-gated” at the risk of costing the company more money on high post-assembly scrap/rebuild rates.