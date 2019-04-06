Musk Describes Newest Tesla Autopilot Update As “Epic”

7 M BY MARK KANE

Epic update suggests big improvements over the current version

In response to one of the customers amazed by the Tesla Autopilot in Navigate on Autopilot mode, Elon Musk announced that the new upcoming Autopilot update is epic.

We don’t know any real details besides the fact that it will be available only for those with Enhanced Autopilot or the Full Self-Driving option.

“Latest Autopilot update is epic. Rolling out to all US owners with Enhanced Autopilot or Full Self-Driving option. International coming soon.”

Slowly but surely, Tesla Autopilot has advanced over time. Typically, improvements are slight, but still noticeable. This epic update should then be extremely obvious to any Tesla owners who drive often of Autopilot.

As we’ve heard of late, features such as Navigate on Autopilot have seen vast improvements over a very short period of time, so we’re geeked to hear that such an update is considered epic by Musk. This seems to imply a big step change is incoming.