2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

No, not that Musk.

Hoping to take delivery of a Tesla Model 3 soon? Musk says all you’ve got to do is reach out to Tesla to get one by week’s end.

In a new Cheddar interview (video above), Kimbal Musk, brother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and himself a TSLA board member, made a bold claim that we’re not even sure Tesla can come through on, but here it is:

 “I think that if you have a Model 3, and you’d like it delivered, we could probably get it done for you by the end of this week. So if we haven’t reached out to you, reach out to us.”

So, it seems Musk is saying just give Tesla a ring and the process will be expedited.

In no way is it possible for Tesla to delivery Model 3s to all of its hundreds of thousands of reservation holders by week’s end, but from recent doings, we can assume Musk is suggesting Tesla can find an inventory Model 3 for you quickly, provided you’re willing to accept what is available.

Musk added:

 “I do know that the company is working very hard to focus on deliveries, and we want to respect all of the government processes to make sure all the T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted, and we’re doing all the right things.”

He even commented on the “taking Tesla private” situation, stating this in connection to the current delivery hell:

 “This particular business challenge wouldn’t have been affected by that.”

All eyes on Tesla as this Q3 push comes to an end just a few days from today.

Leave a Reply

19 Comments on "Musk Says Reach Out To Tesla For Model 3 Delivery By End Of Week"

newest oldest most voted
Nelson

I wonder if they have considered opening up sales to non-reservation holders for LR Model 3.
Someone with a reservation may not be ready for delivery, but someone without a reservation may now want to buy a LR Model 3.

NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3

Vote Up10Vote Down
1 hour ago
Jax

They did that already.

Vote Up30Vote Down
1 hour ago
bro1999

Yep, while the people that waited in line for hours on 31 March 2016 hoping to snag a $35k Model 3 continue to wait.

Vote Up2-6Vote Down
1 hour ago
John

And, right on cue here comes the guy that bitterly regrets his Bolt purchase.

Vote Up7-3Vote Down
1 hour ago
Get Real

MadBro is simply a shill for his employer GM.

He actually bashes all other makes of EVs but since Tesla as the largest producer of compelling EVs is the greatest threat to GM’s EVs, MadBro concentrates his whining, serial anti-Tesla bashing on them.

MadBro cares nothing about the rEVolution, only about himself and his employer.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
42 minutes ago
Tim

So buy one of the better models. Otherwise, stop the constant whining. It’s really pathetic.

Vote Up30Vote Down
55 minutes ago
Sri

They will likely get it within the timelines Tesla projected on 31 mar 2016

Vote Up00Vote Down
42 minutes ago
KevinZ

waiting is not always a bad thing.

Vote Up00Vote Down
32 minutes ago
Mikael

Non-reservation holders have been able to buy the car for a while…

Vote Up00Vote Down
1 hour ago
drpawansharma

If only they would deliver to India

Vote Up00Vote Down
1 hour ago
Jolinar

Awaiting in Europe as well.

Vote Up00Vote Down
1 hour ago
John Ford

That’s not reporting. They have pushed back deliveries for me, and multiple others over this past month. So Kimball Musk is most definitely incorrect, and reaching out to Tesla is an exercise in futility at this point.

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
1 hour ago
Roy_H

I feel sure that he was not referring to potential new customers, but to people like yourself waiting for delivery. Sounds like they are so messed up with tracking orders that some have been mis-placed and need to be re-activated.

Vote Up10Vote Down
1 hour ago
REXisKing

No, they’re batch-run production. If you’re willing to change your exterior/interior color, you can probably pick up one off the lot today. If you want your exact colors, and configuration, you’re going to have to wait. Some configurations are apparently very popular.

Like the guy, yesterday, who refused a white interior. So, he had to wait for his exact configuration.

Vote Up10Vote Down
40 minutes ago
Sri

I think this applies to only RWD.

Vote Up00Vote Down
41 minutes ago
Madan R

Yesterday I got a chance to see a Parked Model-3 for the 1st time.

The metal in the rear is sloping upwards and then the glass windshield starts.
So this is mostly a hatchback with 4 doors.

Put the other way, the World’s 1st hatchback with 4 doors. Anyway who bought this, please keep it forever as its a unique car.

Vote Up00Vote Down
36 minutes ago
GTV6

The model 3 is most definitely not a hatchback, much to the disappointment of many of us. However, i now have 6 k miles, and love the car. Plenty of space given it’s size for a non-hatchbook.

Vote Up10Vote Down
31 minutes ago
zzzzzzzzzz

He makes it sound like Tesla has demand problem. Or that it is temporary dumping customers in other states (but may keep their full payment for better cooked quarter numbers) and redirects their cars on first come first served basis in California.

Neither sounds good, and sure such announcements are better left to be made by “not that Musk” :/

Vote Up0-2Vote Down
29 minutes ago
jelloslug

The good old moving goal post argument.

Vote Up00Vote Down
26 minutes ago