Musk Says Reach Out To Tesla For Model 3 Delivery By End Of Week

No, not that Musk.

Hoping to take delivery of a Tesla Model 3 soon? Musk says all you’ve got to do is reach out to Tesla to get one by week’s end.

In a new Cheddar interview (video above), Kimbal Musk, brother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and himself a TSLA board member, made a bold claim that we’re not even sure Tesla can come through on, but here it is:

“I think that if you have a Model 3, and you’d like it delivered, we could probably get it done for you by the end of this week. So if we haven’t reached out to you, reach out to us.”

So, it seems Musk is saying just give Tesla a ring and the process will be expedited.

In no way is it possible for Tesla to delivery Model 3s to all of its hundreds of thousands of reservation holders by week’s end, but from recent doings, we can assume Musk is suggesting Tesla can find an inventory Model 3 for you quickly, provided you’re willing to accept what is available.

Musk added:

“I do know that the company is working very hard to focus on deliveries, and we want to respect all of the government processes to make sure all the T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted, and we’re doing all the right things.”

He even commented on the “taking Tesla private” situation, stating this in connection to the current delivery hell:

“This particular business challenge wouldn’t have been affected by that.”

All eyes on Tesla as this Q3 push comes to an end just a few days from today.

