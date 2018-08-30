Musk Consulted Tesla Board Last Week About Privatization
Turns out the first privatization moves were made last week
The statement itself is short and sweet, but it does reveal that Musk approached the board last week, prior to yesterday’s world-shaking Tweets.
We believe this statement was released to address any possible stock manipulation concerns, as it shows that actual discussions have been underway for some time now and it wasn’t simply a matter of Musk just sounding off to drive TSLA up.
Here’s the statement in its entirety:
Statement from the following members of Tesla’s Board of Directors: Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Linda Johnson Rice, and James Murdoch
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2018 — Last week, Elon opened a discussion with the board about taking the company private. This included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla’s long-term interests, and also addressed the funding for this to occur. The board has met several times over the last week and is taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this.
So, this should put to rest any concerns over it being “fake news” that Musk is seeking to go private with Tesla.
Lastly, we should note that there’s only one thing holding Tesla back from becoming private and that’s, as Musk stated:
Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.
He was allowed to buy Solar City, which was insider manipulation.
Elon recused himself from all votes related to SCTY, both on the board and with his shares. Elon had zero say in whether the deal was approved or not. It overwhelmingly was approved by shareholders.
““Tesla’s shareholders have overwhelmingly approved our acquisition of SolarCity. Excluding the votes of Elon and other affiliated shareholders, more than 85% of shares voted were cast in favor of the acquisition. With SolarCity’s shareholders also having approved the acquisition, the transaction will be completed in the coming days.”
https://insideevs.com/done-deal-tesla-solarcity-merger-approved-by-85-of-shareholders/
If you were against it, you could have bought as many shares as you wanted and voted against the buyout. The actual shareholders disagreed with you and voted to approve. Why do you think your opinion is more important than the overwhelming vote of actual shareholders?
” there’s only one thing holding Tesla back from becoming private ”
That’s certainly not true. The board has discussed it, but has not yet approved anything. They’ll have to pass muster with the SEC. The funding is certainly contingent on a bunch of stuff. I doubt any of these things will hold the deal back, but all are more likely than shareholders voting it down.
The Trump supporters are the ones that are now complaining about Musk’s tweet.
How about Trump’s tweets on tariffs isn’t congress responsible for the purse strings where was the vote on tariffs. The farmers, manufacturers, and consumers many who are Trump supporters will get hurt by the Whitehouse doing Congresses job.
International relations, including trade, is well within the wheelhouse of the executive branch. There are dozens of socialist and social democratic countries out there, along with every other conceivable form of government. There is only one U.S. Constitution which recognizes natural human rights as superior to those of government and has power separated into three co-equal branches. Rather than attempt to destroy the most successful civilization in human history, why don’t you haters move to a country that shares your values?
The Constitution mentions NOTHING about capitalism, it does mention elections and democracy. We the People decide what economy we want.