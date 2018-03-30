Elon Musk’s Celebratory Tesla Model 3 Production Email In Full

3 H BY EVANNEX

READ THE ENTIRE EMAIL ELON MUSK SENT TO TESLA STAFF CELEBRATING MODEL 3 PRODUCTION MILESTONE

Tesla has hit a self-imposed deadline of producing 5,000 Model 3 cars in a single week at the end of this quarter — a goal most Wall Street analysts thought was far-fetched. In addition, the company cranked up production of Model S and X vehicles in order to bring the fleet total to 7,000 cars in 7 days — another first for Tesla.

*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Matt Pressman. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.

Above: Employees “signing off” on another impressive Tesla milestone (Image: Teslarati via Tesla Daily / Twitter)

CNBC obtained a copy of the internal email Elon Musk sent to Tesla staff to announce/celebrate the milestone. What did he say? Take a look…

From: Elon Musk To: Everybody Subj. 7000 Jul. 1, 12:37 PM We did it!! What an incredible job by an amazing team. Couldn’t be more proud to work with you. It is an honor. The level of dedication and creativity was mind-blowing. We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible. Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked. Not only did we factory gate over 5000 Model 3’s, but we also achieved the S & X production target for a combined 7000 vehicle week! What’s more, with the widespread productivity gains throughout Tesla and the new production lines spooling up, we are on track to reach 6k/week for Model 3 next month. I think we just became a real car company … Thank you for your hard work and dedication, Elon

Above: A vacant building near Tesla’s Fremont factory with a sea of Tesla Model 3s, all waiting for delivery (Source: netizen via InsideEVs)

Later, Musk made it public and tweeted a brief (but telling) note to his 22 million followers: “7000 cars, 7 days ♥︎ Tesla Team ♥︎.”

===

Source: CNBC

*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.

33 photos

19 photos