Musk & Barra Love Child: Battery “Super Pack” From A TMS Perspective
Crazy High C Rates!
It’s a conceptual marriage of the Tesla ribbon-style cooling system and the Chevrolet Bolt EV’s Prismatic-shaped pouch cells. We eliminate the bottom cooling plate.
Once we start cranking up charging rates, pack cooling becomes a big issue. We’re sure that Porsche is learning the hard way since they have promised some pretty high charging rates. Tesla’s Model 3 is the fastest charging EV to date. Model 3 owners are getting 460-480 MPH charging rates right now. With version 3 Superchargers, we are estimating charging rates up to 626 MPH and 157 kW (2 C). The next step is Porsche’s Taycan 800 V charging system, which promises 730 MPH charging (2.4 C).
We’re obsessed with knowing what Porsche will do to get rid of all that heat.
Based on our analysis, they are going to have a tough time doing it with just a bottom cooling plate (see “A little secret GM isn’t telling us about improving the Bolt EV Battery”.
The Bolt EV has a bottom cooling plate design and it is somewhat limited in its cooling and charging ability. Tesla’s cooling ribbon design seems to be about the best there is right now, but how can it be improved?
Enter our new concept in cooling schemes:
A marriage of prismatic cells and Tesla’s cooling ribbon.
At 3C, the Tesla Model 3 could pull down 939 MPH charging rates.
Not too shabby. Sign me up.
*This article was researched and written as a collaboration with Keith Ritter (HVACman)
I wonder imagine the costs differences between those slim prismatic cells and the Cylindrical cells used by Tesla would be the limiting factor?
AFAIK the Tesla decision to use cylindrical cells originally came down to the fact that they were already mass produced for laptops and other portable electronics. That was able to bring down cost/kWh because economies of scale has already kicked in and delivered low price per cell.
Second was, at the time, cylindrical cells offered higher energy density(AFAIK they still do) than prismatic or pouche cells.
Also with cylindrical cells you can pack them in unlimited shapes where the prismatic packs are custom per car so again e economies of scale kick in.
Maybe a dumb idea, but wouldn’t it make more sense to pump the glycol into the middle of the pack, and have to flow to either side? That way both sides of the pack will be cooled equally. With pumping it in from only one side, by the time the glycol reaches the far side, it has picked up heat from the first two cells, and will be able to provide limited cooling to the last cell.
That concept is already in progress: https://chargedevs.com/newswire/xing-mobilitys-electric-supercar-uses-novel-battery-cooling-system/
If not doing the “lego”/modular system like above, I would imagine if someone were to do an entire pack – one of things to consider would be how to ensure all cells have even flow so they are uniform in temperature…
Obviously, the fewer cells the coolant passes in the pack, before exiting, the more thermal “Headroom” it has! But also, what say it always has to flow in the same direction? With 2-3 PLC managed valves, flow could be reversed at various thermal intervals, for another!
Right – that would make sense. Each cooling channel could run flow in the opposite direction, so each pouch would still be cooled well. Good call.
Take a look at the Bolt’s cooling plate design. It’s a simple concept, but it’s more complex than just splitting it in half.
I had a look at the related article. If I understand it correctly, are they using a basic heat sink to carry heat down to the bottom of the pack, and then pull it away using coolant there? The suggestion there was to put both cooling across the top and bottom of the pack.
It seems like the inevitable trade off between cost/complexity/effectiveness. It might be possible to do per-pouch cooling, but that’s going to require a lot of cooling channels. More parts (so more parts that could possibly fail) and likely a higher production cost. On the other end, you’ve got shared cooling channels (ones that span over multiple pouches), but you trade simplicity for effectiveness.
I also wonder about increasing the flow of the coolant. Increase the flow, and you might be able to get away with an individual cooling channel covering multiple cells.
The real trick will be to use a battery technology that does not generate so much heat, since that is all wasted energy.
I can’t help but think that in a decade, we’ll all be laughing at the packs we have today.
Or, given the challenges of managing the heat from high current charging and delivery of such high current to chargers, battery swapping may actually be the better solution.
A swap can happen faster that filling an ICE tank (Tesla says 7 minutes, BYD says < 3 minutes)
Electrolytes of higher conductivity that can be used in thinner layers are key. That is why they all hope for solid state. It could allow separators only a few molecules thick thereby reducing the the conductive path by magnitudes.
We will get there soon.
The ioniq charges above 2.4C today.
With a small battery and expensive car. It will be interesting to see what the Ioniq will be able to do in the upgraded version to 65 kWh.
Most likey High Power Cells, not High Energy Cells! For smaller kWh packs, this is easier!
A123 System Cells could charge at 10C to 15C, but they have a much lower Energy Density!
They could also Safely discharge at up to 30C, continuous! But that means an empty pack in 2 minutes! Suitable then, for Drag Vehicles, like “Killacycle”!
Please stop with the idiotic “MPH” charging rate. Power and C-rate are the interesting metrics. The US is already fact- and science impaired, please stop adding to it.
When planning trips, some people really appreciate knowing how many miles they’ll be able to add in an hour. It’s super simple and straightforward. For the average person, taking an EV on a road trip and planning stops, meals, etc., this metric can be very welcome. Talk about power and C-rate with a newbie that is considering an EV and wants some easy-to-understand data about traveling in an EV, you may lose them pretty quick.
Calling it idiotic is a bit harsh.
Great headline!
Thanks for the most intelligent and well informed article on this subject to date!