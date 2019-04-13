Elon Musk Announces April 22 As Start Of Tesla Full Self Driving
Tesla will free investors from the tyranny of having to drive the car
Tesla announced a new event – Tesla Autonomy Investor Day – on April 22 at its headquarters in Palo Alto.
There are not many details about the event, besides the topic of autonomous driving. According to Elon Musk, investors can expect a demo of full autonomous driving,
“On April 22, Investor Autonomy Day, Tesla will free investors from the tyranny of having to drive their own car”
Achieving full self-driving capability is very important, especially ahead of others. It would enable Tesla to earn more when selling its electric cars, as the full self-driving feature adds to the price of the vehicle.
One of the biggest projects is the https://insideevs.com/tag/tesla-network/Tesla Network – a fleet of autonomous cars, available for sharing. It would be a double win for the manufacturer – first because it provides another stream of revenue and second because Tesla could use cars at the end of lease (no buyout option was previously announced).
But whether it’s really just around the corner or is this just the start of preparation?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2019
8 Comments on "Elon Musk Announces April 22 As Start Of Tesla Full Self Driving"
Investors?
What happened to drivers?
Any Tesla owner that has full self driving will be an investor in an asset that might return $50k+ annually.
It all seems to be too good to be true, but what if…
same procedure as every year, james.
Well, I have heard that all that purchased FSD will be receiving an automatic invitation for a beta release. Don’t know a lot of details but I am looking forward to the invitation! https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-early-access-program-full-self-driving-buyers/
I am not expecting a Level 5 autonomous experience, and I am expecting to keep my hands on the wheel or close by the same way my foot is ready to hit the brake when driving the oldest of basic cruise control. I am however looking very forward to the possibilities.
I am betting that not only will we be able to summon your Tesla from a parking space, but that you will be able to have it park itself as long as it remains inside the confines of the parking lot.
The last release included stoplight warning. I also am expecting it to stop for a stoplight and stop sign even if you must give it the directions from there.
And I have a certain friend that I can’t wait to let it drive him through that multi-lane roundabout.
So Level 5 autonomy? Probably not. Coolest thing you have ever seen next to a Falcon Heavy land all of its boosters and reuse both of its fairings? Definitely!
I am still waiting for that fully autonomous drive across the USA, Elon … weren’t we promised that for 2016 or 2017?
I understand the meaning but for me driving car is not a tyranny but pleasure and fun. 🙂
I’m still not fully comfortable with the EAP — FSD may be even more nerving….
Show me the team of lawyers who signed up for this, and I’ll show you who’s responsible for Tesla’s downfall.