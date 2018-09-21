Mr. Mobile Drives Hydrogen Toyota Mirai To See If It’s Really The Future

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Hmm … Are hydrogen-powered cars really the future?

While it may make some people sad or mad, InsideEVs mostly avoids extensive coverage of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Yes, we do, in fact, try to cover anything with a plug (which a few rare FCEVs do have). And, hydrogen vehicles are truly EVs. Toyota and a few other automakers are still banking on the tech, though it seems the ball was dropped years ago. Nonetheless, we could go on and on about why the technology just doesn’t make much sense. Aside from being very inefficient, it’s considerably expensive, and if you think EV charging infrastructure is bad, well …

Not to mention that at least many people can charge their BEV or PHEV at home. How ’bout a home charging setup for an FCV? Let’s not even travel down that road. We know people may argue tooth and nail about this, but we’re just not going to go there. So, here is MrMobile’s recent take on the subject, as he test drives a Toyota Mirai. He does say the tech is pretty cool, but he also agrees with IEV that this is just not the future.