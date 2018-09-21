Mr. Mobile Drives Hydrogen Toyota Mirai To See If It’s Really The Future
2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 11
Hmm … Are hydrogen-powered cars really the future?
While it may make some people sad or mad, InsideEVs mostly avoids extensive coverage of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Yes, we do, in fact, try to cover anything with a plug (which a few rare FCEVs do have). And, hydrogen vehicles are truly EVs. Toyota and a few other automakers are still banking on the tech, though it seems the ball was dropped years ago. Nonetheless, we could go on and on about why the technology just doesn’t make much sense. Aside from being very inefficient, it’s considerably expensive, and if you think EV charging infrastructure is bad, well …
Not to mention that at least many people can charge their BEV or PHEV at home. How ’bout a home charging setup for an FCV? Let’s not even travel down that road. We know people may argue tooth and nail about this, but we’re just not going to go there. So, here is MrMobile’s recent take on the subject, as he test drives a Toyota Mirai. He does say the tech is pretty cool, but he also agrees with IEV that this is just not the future.
Video Description via MrMobile [Michael Fisher] on YouTube:
Driving A Hydrogen Car: Is This Really “The Future?”
Every time I shoot a video featuring a battery-electric car, someone in the comments pops up to say “you know, the REAL future is hydrogen cars.” The thing is, to drive a hydrogen fuel cell car you need to live near hydrogen fueling stations … and the closest one to my home in Boston is 2,547 miles away. So when I was in San Francisco last week, I called up the fine folks at Toyota and asked them to put me behind the wheel of the Toyota Mirai (which is Japanese for “future,” by the by). Before I knew it, I was hurtling down the highway in Toyota’s FCV, leaving nothing behind me but water. It’s not the freshest news on the block, but still, I thought it was a great opportunity to share some details on how hydrogen cars work, why they’re cool … and why I also think they’re probably not the future.
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Mr. Mobile Drives Hydrogen Toyota Mirai To See If It’s Really The Future"
Yup cool technology but it isn’t going to be the future. I think the really interesting story would to find out what kind of crazy group think goes on insideToyota headquarters that keep them pouring money into this sinkhole. I would love to be a fly on the wall when they discuss fuel cell cars.
Agreed, people tend to get confused between “specific energy [J/kg]” and “specific density [J/L]”
According to wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_density,
Hydrogen at 700 bar has about 240 times more “specific energy [J/kg]” compared to Li-ion batteries.
However, it has “only” about 4,5 times more “specific density [J/L]” (Before efficiency is to be considered)
Hydrogen people tend to only talk about the first property. So sure, it may travel very far without much added weight to the vehicle. However, as the specific density [J/L] is the limiting factor. Manufacturers doesn’t have enough space (inside the vehicle) to store the hydrogen for longer ranges.
It may be the future for trucks.
IMO……Hydrogen Cars are Nothing But a Brain Wash Diversion Tactic From the BIG 0IL Folks, To Sway Away & Conquer the uninformed unsuspecting Buyer . If they constantly “Pay People 0ff and Hammer away at it Long Enough, Some People May Deviate and take the Hydrogen Route. However to Me.,., Fuel Cells in Cars “Make N0 Sense” At All !
California CARB board gives excellent CARB credits for hydrogen.
Too many. Toyota fully funds hydrogen through those credits.
I think it’s spending nothing of it’s own money on hydrogen.
Yep, after getting a taste of not visiting a fuel station (besides public Level 2 chargers AT my destinations), the idea of having to regularly go out of my way to fuel my car is just crazy. I don’t really care about 5 minute fill-ups; I’m at work for 8 hours anyways, and at night I’m home for at least 10-12 hours. For roadtrips, my Volt works, but honestly stopping for 30 minutes to recharge would be a good time for a break anyways. Roadtrips with an FCEV? Pretty much impossible right now outside of California.
Same experience with us. 250,000+ kms and no looking back.
Fuel Cell me once, shame on you,
Fool Cell me twice, shame on me!
Come on Toyota, is Mirai “really the future”?
PLEASE, Go back to the drawing board!
Think cost + efficiency + fuel (charge) at home – it’s an EV no brainer!
How do you say in Japanese,
“Tesla and Panasonic ate my lunch”?
In the puncture test, it can be seen that the hydrogen flame is much hotter than the gasoline fire. If the hydrogen flame pointed toward the cabinet instead of up from the trunk, all passengers inside will be incinerated within seconds.
“Mirai (which is Japanese for “future,” by the by)”
Hopefully “by the by”, really translates to “bye-bye Fool Cells!”