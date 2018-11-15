MotorWeek Tests Out The Jaguar I-PACE: Is Hugely Impressed

47 M BY MARK KANE

MotorWeek Says: Jaguar I-PACE is the real deal

In the latest overview of the Jaguar I-PACE, MotorWeek was impressed. The British brand introduced its electric car ahead of Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW and has set the bar high. Well, maybe the pricing and efficiency is still a drawback, but it’s a high-end model after all.

We especially enjoyed the footage as the blue I-PACE looks stunning and it should provide some diversity among the sea of Teslas.

Jaguar I-PACE specs:

90 kWh battery

battery Range: 234 miles (376 km) EPA or 480 km (298 miles) WLTP

or WLTP 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds

/ 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)

two permanent magnet electric motors; synchronous – 400 PS (294 kW) total system output

total system output all-wheel drive

0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo

0-100% AC charging using 7 kW 0n-board charger in nearly 13 hours