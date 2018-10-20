MotorWeek Takes Hyundai Kona Electric Out For A Spin

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Sometimes a “quick spin” is all we need to get a solid impression of a new EV entrant.

As much as we love all the in-depth, deep dive reviews out there, people are busy. Not everyone has time to invest in a 20 to 40 minute video review of a new car. This is especially true if you aren’t in a position to buy right away. However, once you decide that this may be something you’d consider purchasing, doing the additional homework is a wise choice. Initially, checking out a well-laid-out overview can help you to narrow down your options. For this reason, MotorWeek spent some time with the Hyundai Kona Electric to give us its first impressions.

MotorWeek calls the Kona Electric “quirky,” but doesn’t really elaborate on that. Instead, the publication reminds us that the Kona is offered in three different powertrains, with adjustments made to accommodate this all-electric variant. Not surprisingly, the Kona Electric delivers more horsepower and torque than its ICE stablemates. Not to mention the fact that the electric configuration provides instantaneous torque that feels spirited off the line. In addition, the Kona Electric’s regenerative braking is aggressive, yet feels smooth compared to some rivals’ models.

Despite the reality that Hyundai converted a gas-powered vehicle into a pure-electric variant — which is not always the best plan — interior dimensions remain intact. In the end, MotorWeek says the car is competitively priced, has plenty of range, and offers some desirable active safety features as standard.

If the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is on your list of potential purchases, check out our additional coverage and comparisons in the related articles shown above. Then, engage in our comment section and be sure to ask plenty of questions. You can also check out Kona Electric coverage on our Forum.

Video Description via MotorWeek on YouTube:

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric | Quick Spin

We like the quirky Hyundai Kona and now we get to drive the all-electric version.