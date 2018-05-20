  1. Home
BY DOMENICK YONEY

No faint praise here.

Just ahead of the initial Tesla Model 3 handover event last summer, Motor Trend was the first to get its grimy mitts on the all-electric mid-sized sedan and alert the world to its wonders. Now, with the release of the Performance version of the car, wheel-and-pen guy Kim Reynolds again has wrangled some time in the driver’s seat. He seems as enthusiastic as ever.

In that first review, Reynolds dubbed the Model 3 “the most important vehicle of the century.” Now, blessed with a year’s worth of software updates, an extra motor for more might and traction, and the tires to help make the most of its new-found muscle, he says of this spicy version, “…a high-performance hierarchy has been rattled. The European marques perennially atop the sport sedan podium are about to have trapdoors release beneath them.” That’s not faint praise.

Renolds only had 45 minutes with the car this time, and that was with a number of passengers and un-ideal traffic situations. Still, the man has, he says, driven more than 7,000 different vehicles over his career and so we think his judgment is worth listening to. Besides his personal observations, he notes that acceleration-wise, the latest Tesla is a good bit quicker than some of its noblest competitors. The M3P, with it 450 horsepower and 471 pound-feet of torque, officially does the 0-to-60 miles-per-hour deed in 3.5 seconds, while the BMW M3 Competition pack does it in 4.3 seconds; the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in 3.9; the AWD Audi RS4 in 4.2 seconds. Impressive.

While Reynolds ride didn’t allow him to push all the performance parameters — they will eventually get the car again for more extensive testing — he did give us a little more info on its track mode, which is still under development. Apparently, the regen settings can adjust and strengthen to make up for potential fading from the physical brakes. A neat trick indeed.

While he does write other positive notes about updates to the upholstery and the changes to driver’s controls via software updates, he does have some criticism. With only red brake calipers and an (optional) carbon fiber lip on the trunk lid, the Performance version lacks the visual menace of some other brand’s sportified sedans. Though many of us like this “sleeper” aspect of the car, we do sympathize and note that the aftermarket is more than likely working on parts that will make it stick out from the crowd.

All-in-all, it’s a pretty great read for fans of fast electric vehicles so, enjoy!

 

Source: Motor Trend

Leave a Reply

47 Comments on "Motor Trend Says Tesla Model 3 Performance Rattles Hierarchy"

newest oldest most voted
TM3x2 Chris

Tesla rattled the auto industry into doing something about electric transportation. Having great performance, Tesla cars force their competitors to finally wake up and amp up for the ride!

3 hours ago
theflew

I think the real wake up for the industry is when Tesla shows they can make a healthy consistent profit doing it. I think any major auto manufacture could make a competing product to Tesla, but what’s the point if it loses money? Favorite Saturday Night Live skit – a bank that only makes change. Give them a dollar they will give you 4 quarters, or 10 dimes, etc.. When asked how the bank makes money? The answer – volume.

2 hours ago
Zachary Hafen

I dont understand the down votes on this comment… He’s right, if Tesla posts a profit in Q3, that’s a major “oh crap” moment for all the doubters.

2 hours ago
Clive

Maybe it could have been worded better.

2 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

He says that the real wake up call happens after Tesla makes a profit. This is not entirely true. Compelling cars from Tesla reveal the pent-up consumer demand and that’s what drives other automakers to enter the market sooner rather than later.

1 hour ago
Windbourne

no, he is not right.
He does not understand manufacturing, or economics.

1 hour ago
Windbourne

You are so right, except for being 100% wrong.
All Tesla cars, except the roadster, HAVE been profitable and with high margins. So, what is causing Tesla to lose money? Well, they did not have high enough volume, as well as they have had to spend billions on new factories, new robotics, new show/service rooms, a new charging set-up, but most of all, R&D.
With the volume increasing, Tesla is now talking to their suppliers and pushing down how much they pay. So, yeah, for them volume IS their answer.

1 hour ago
Name

“Renolds only had 45 minutes with the car this time, and that was with a number of passengers and un-ideal traffic situations.”

Yawn. Apology after apology again. Call me when you have raced it around Nordschleife or something against an M3 or RS4.

2 hours ago
Viking79

Most people drive their car day to day in traffic. Most aren’t going to get around the Nuerburgring. Some even prefer cars not tuned only for a track from 1927.

2 hours ago
theflew

So that begs the question why make a car that can go 0-60 in 3.5 seconds? I really like Corvettes and said if I get one I will take it to the track periodically. Otherwise, what’s the point?

2 hours ago
antrik

Unlike track performance, acceleration can be experienced in everyday driving.

1 hour ago
Name

It get’s boring really fast to do fast acceleration at traffic stops. I liked that when I was 17.
Now I prefer a well balanced car like Porsche 911 that does well around curvy roads and trackdays.

And yeah, what’s the point of “Performance” version Model 3, if it doesn’t compare to M3 or RS4 around tracks?

1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

Never gets boring for me. I don’t go to track and if I take a winding road on the weekends, my TM3 handles it with ease.

1 hour ago
Name

Yes, I don’t doubt that. But before shelling out 80K or something for a Model 3 Performance, I would like to know if it “handles with ease” nicer than a BMW M3 or Audi RS4.
Doesn’t even need to be nicer than my 911….


Elon Musk

@elonmusk
Cost of all options, wheels, paint, etc is included (apart from Autopilot). Cost is $78k. About same as BMW M3, but 15% quicker & with better handling. Will beat anything in its class on the track.

8:18 AM – May 20, 2018″

Just ask to know if true or bullsh1t.

1 hour ago
TM3x2 Chris

Had a string of BMWs in the past although not an M3. TM3 is better than your stock 3 or 5 series. Never owned an Audi or Porsche and cannot tell how Tesla compares.

1 hour ago
3laine

To be fair, the regular TM3 has not shown itself to be clearly better than a comparable 3-series at Laguna Seca (the only track we have any data on for the TM3). It *might* be, because of variables not yet isolated, but the times we’ve seen from TM3s at Laguna Seca, don’t yet make it a clear winner.

First TM3 at Laguna Seca, stock: 1:58
TM3 with upgraded brakes/wheels/tires: 1:48.6
TM3 with same driver, but stock wheels/tires : 1:54

2007 335i (Motor Trend), stock: 1:49.0

Now, Motor Trend’s driver was an accomplished driver, so that’s worth some time, but how much? 5 seconds/lap compared to the 1:54? And how much faster is a current 3-series compared to an 11-year-old 3-series?

Not enough data, yet, to say that the TM3 is better than the 3-series, at least at Laguna Seca.

1 minute ago
Viking79

That is fine, then wait for it to be tested on Nuerburgring/Nordschleife before you order. My hunch is the MT editor is correct in his statement regarding rattling the euro makers regardless of performance on the ‘ring. It also won’t do as well on autobahn. This will matter to some and those people won’t buy. The Model 3P will still upset the German makers.

1 hour ago
Windbourne

We have a 2013 TMS. When I get to drive it, I find that acceleration helps me a great deal on the road. So does the sport handling of it, along with the balanced car. OTOH, I have only taken it to 120 mph just once. And since I do not care to pay the price for getting caught, I do not do it again ( $500+, jail time and loss of license).

1 hour ago
Earl Colby Pottinger

I have to merge in to traffic on highway 401, with the big trucks in the lane and the way people do not open up spaces to merge in – Acceleration matters a LOT if you want get into the traffic.

41 minutes ago
Hauer

I did drive araound the Nürburgring (GP track, not Nordschleife).
It was a Renault Cup Clio.
Since then I have absolutely lost any interest in driving my cars (volvos/mercedes/future Model 3) on the track.
And it was in the rain, to make it perfect. 😉

2 hours ago
Clive

Sounds like you had a bad experience

2 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

1927?
That means that Tesla Roadster will be able to set all sorts of records there during The Centenial celabration.

1 hour ago
Windbourne

And no sense racing it against BM3 or RS4. Tesla will destroy them.

1 hour ago
Name

Show it.

47 minutes ago
Name

That’s what Elon the Messiah said, so show it on track.

@elonmusk
Cost of all options, wheels, paint, etc is included (apart from Autopilot). Cost is $78k. About same as BMW M3, but 15% quicker & with better handling. Will beat anything in its class on the track.

8:18 AM – May 20, 2018″

44 minutes ago
Sascha

yawn, you have never taken a car to das nuremcheeseburger

1 hour ago
Clive

BMW M3 Comp does 0-60 in 3.8 sec

With a tune even quicker than that.

2 hours ago
John

Yep. Passes everything except a gas station.

2 hours ago
Clive

Absolutely 😎

2 hours ago
Sascha

hey, now that was just mean! hahahaha

1 hour ago
Windbourne

Or a tesla.

1 hour ago
John

Was there ANOTHER glowing Tesla car review?? Someone better call Jim Chanos so he can ramp up the counter-rhetoric.

2 hours ago
Windbourne

plenty of it. Look at tipranks.
https://www.tipranks.com/stocks/tsla/price-target

only a couple of sells are any good.
and Gordian johnson has been 100% associated with Chanos.

1 hour ago
MTN Ranger

I still haven’t seen any official abbreviations yet. Is it M3P, P3D, Model 3 P75D, M3P75D, etc?

Track mode is supposedly 3.3 seconds. Amazing!

1 hour ago
Not that Dave

I think it will become DMP. They are emphasizing Dual Motor, so that is my best guess.

1 hour ago
Chris Stork

Maybe it should be the Model 3.3?

1 hour ago
Domenick Yoney

I’ve been taking the liberty of calling it the M3P for short, as the other variations seem either unflattering or unwieldy. Since the Performance automatically means it has Dual Motors (DM), I left those letters off. It may not stick, but I haven’t seen one I prefer more.

41 minutes ago
Viking79

It is the Model 3. Abbreviate any options how you see fit.
Model 3 Performance
Model 3 Standard
Model 3 Long Range [RWD]
Model 3 Long Range DM
Model 3 DM
Model 3 P
Whatever, just call it the Model 3. M3 is a BMW trademark so never ever type M3 meaning Model 3. It is lazy.

12 minutes ago
Clive

Not sure why it comes with less than proper rubber.

1 minute ago
theBrandler

As fun as direct speed is, I’m more concerned how it handles on back roads, and how it’s battery, motors, and brakes hold out for extended acceleration/braking that occurs when enjoying a good winding road.

1 hour ago
Name

You must be a Tesla hater.

46 minutes ago
Clive

You must have NO NAME ‼️

1 minute ago
Domenick Yoney

According to other reviews, handling is great. Well balanced, precise steering.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
dathomir

IMHO, the car itself based on the glowing reviews thus far will handle back and winding roads just fine. It would just be a matter of planning out your route, for example if I wanted to tackle Los Angeles Crest, it’s a total 66 miles in length, but will have to account for elevation and charging (on the West End (in Glendale) would be the nearest SC, nothing on the East End near Wrightwood).

21 minutes ago
MTN Ranger

As far as the rear motor being permanent magnet based – if I’m not mistaken, they are known for better performance due to less heating issues.

19 minutes ago
dathomir

The “track mode” piqued my interest!

32 minutes ago
James

Yeah, I’d like to see it look a little tougher, like an BMW M3. I find that aftermarket kits usually look like aftermarket kits, no matter what they cost, and remind me of what a teenage boy might do to his Honda Civic.

4 minutes ago