Motiv EPIC Chassis To Be Assembled Alongside Ford F-59 Platform

Electric and gasoline-powered chassis to be produced together

Preparing for higher volume production, Motiv Power Systems has entered a partnership with Detroit Custom Chassis LLC (DCC) to install Motiv’s all-electric EPIC chassis on the base Ford F-59 platform, which is assembled by its affiliate Detroit Chassis Plant (DCP), both owned by Spectra.

We assume that the production of EPIC alongside gasoline-powered chassis will contribute to lower costs. The first customer deliveries of vehicles with chassis originating from DCC are expected in the Q1 2019.

“Assembly of Motiv’s EPIC chassis at DCP enables more efficient and cost effective production and reduced build times to meet growing customer demands for zero emission commercial truck offerings. As a Ford eQVM certified producer, Motiv worked with DCC to optimize production requirements of the EPIC chassis to enable it to seamlessly slot into the same assembly lines producing internal combustion engine-powered chassis.”

“Production is already underway at DCP, which has capacity to build up to 90,000 chassis a year at its 220,000 square/foot assembly plant on 33 acres in Detroit, Michigan.”

Matt O’Leary, Motiv’s CEO said:

“DCP has long served as the production facility for Ford’s F-59 commercial truck chassis. Since a number of our EPIC chassis variants are based on Ford’s F-59, it made perfect sense to implement an OEM build process that closely mirrors the one used by Ford themselves. With the scale we are focused on achieving in order to meet market demand, this represents a significant step forward for Motiv.”

Michael Guthrie, co-chairman and CEO of DCP said: