Morgan EV3 Electric Three-Wheeler Shelved
Hopefully, it’s only postponed
The Morgan EV3 electric three-wheeler will not enter production as Morgan Motor Company shelved the project because the company didn’t get along with its EV supplier Frazer-Nash Energy Systems.
According to Autocar, Morgan expected a turn-key powertrain for the EV3, but realized that it’s not the case and requires more in-house know-how.
The British brand remains committed to the electric future, so we believe EV3 needs some re-design work, maybe a new supplier and then, at some point in the future, those cool EVs will hit the road.
Morgan managing director Steve Morris said:
“our current EV powertrain supplier is no longer able to fulfil the project within the terms of the contract”.
“Morris insisted the EV3 is not dead, but will have to be re-evaluated. However, the company had learned from the experience, he said: “We had expected Frazer-Nash to deliver a turn-key powertrain for the EV3, but have since realised we need more EV know-how inside our Malvern headquarters. We are in the process of bolstering our EV team by bringing additional specialist resource in-house.””
The EV3 was unveiled in 2016 with interesting specs:
- 150 miles (240 km) of operational range
- 20 kWh battery
- 46 kW electric motor
- 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 9 seconds
Source: Autocar
Categories: General
4 Comments on "Morgan EV3 Electric Three-Wheeler Shelved"
But building electric cars is suppose to be easy for the ICE car companies to do! That I was told. and Tesla would be swarmed over by the old companies.
Electric designs are simple, but they are not ICE designs and does take some thinking to do, yet repeatedly we were told the old car manufacturers have all the experience needed. But here we see even a company that basically hand builds it’s cars still needs more than just ICE experience and knowledge to build good electric cars.
I hope, as the article suggests, this car is only delayed, not cancelled. Not that I would personally ever buy one even if I could afford it, but it’s lovely to dream about driving such an impractical vehicle, and I think the world is a more interesting place with, rather than without, at least a few people in the world occasionally driving one!
In truth I love the Morgan design, but it think they made a mistake in depending on an outside company for the drive train.
This is something where they need to develop their own design experts in-house, then produce a car that others can not make because they do not have the same knowledge.
Hopefully, that is what they are now doing.
The original 3-wheeler was an outgrowth of motorcycle technology, with a chain-driven rear wheel. They need to talk to one of the electric motorcycle companies to source the entire rear assembly. Which one?