What Is the Real Reason Jim Chanos Is Short Tesla?
Tesla has reached its artificial milestone of producing 5,000 Model 3s per week, and media outlets (and buyers) continue to post rave reviews. The company’s three vehicles are the three top-selling EVs in the US market. Model S has been consistently outselling every competing large luxury sedan for a couple of years, and it appears as if Model 3 will similarly dominate the small sedan segment. At least two sets of auto industry experts (Munro & Associates and a group commissioned by German automakers) have performed teardowns of Model 3 and concluded that the new EV should be earning a healthy profit margin.
*This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX (which also makes aftermarket Tesla accessories). Authored by Charles Morris. The opinions expressed in these articles are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs.
Above: Tesla store (Image: Tesla)
Does this really sound like a company in trouble?
Short seller Jim Chanos and a host of other TSLA bears seem to think so. What do they know that we don’t? Rising youtube star Galileo Russell recently refuted Chanos’s list of anti-Tesla arguments point by point, and trader jesselivenomore detailed how Chanos and others have a history of manipulating the media to influence companies’ stock prices for fun and profit. Both thinkers have recently published follow-ups to their earlier presentations.
In a new video, Galileo Russell argues that the logic behind shorting TSLA has nothing to do with its products, and everything to do with financial engineering. As long as Tesla is reliant on the capital markets, it’s reliant on a perception of solvency. In other words, if potential investors can be convinced that the company is insolvent (whether it really is or not), they’ll remove their chips from the table, and a manufactured story will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Above: Galileo Russell discusses the real reason he believes Jim Chanos is short Tesla (Youtube: Hyperchange TV)
Companies in hyper-growth mode invest more money in developing new products than they bring in from sales of existing products. To keep the party going, they must continually raise new capital by issuing stock or bonds. Thus they are vulnerable to bad news, real or invented, that adversely affects their stock price and/or bond ratings. Tesla, which has been posting hefty quarterly losses for years, is the epitome of this kind of funding model, and that presents a huge opportunity for short sellers: convince enough people that the company’s in financial trouble, and soon it will be. As investor confidence declines, the stock price goes down and bond interest rates rise, making it more expensive for the company to raise the capital it requires, and a vicious cycle (or a virtuous one from the short sellers’ point of view) starts spinning faster and faster.
Galileo concedes the brilliance of this theory, but doesn’t believe it translates to reality in the case of Tesla. One thing that Average Joe and Jane may not understand (but finance experts like Chanos understand perfectly) is the difference between expenses and capital investment. As Galileo illustrates with a look at pertinent parts of Tesla’s financial statements, the reason for Tesla’s infamous cash burn is that it keeps plowing huge sums into future projects. As your favorite author has pointed out, if failure were imminent, Tesla could freeze R&D spending, put cash-gobbling new products such as the Semi and Roadster on hold, and continue as a small but profitable automaker selling its three highly popular vehicles.
However, that’s a worst-case scenario that no EV-lover wants to see, so Tesla’s continued dependence on capital markets is “a key weak point in its business model.” No matter how many wonderful things Tesla is building, sooner or later the financial music will stop, and funding will dry up. Hence Tesla’s quest to become cash-flow-positive in Q3 and Q4 of this year, which Galileo calls “critical” for the company. Once Tesla can fund its operations from income, its dependence on the capital markets could end, and the shorts will be free to huff and puff all they like.
Meanwhile, Rob Maurer recently interviewed the mysterious jesselivenomore, who turns out to be a professional trader named Chris, for his Tesla Daily podcast. In the 44-minute interview, Chris expands on the points he made in an earlier series of posts on the Tesla Motors Club Forum. In years past, Chanos and colleagues, including several well-known hedge fund wizards, have targeted various companies, including Canadian insurance company Fairfax Financial (a story originally chronicled in The Divide by Matt Taibbi) and the late SolarCity, and Chris believes that they are now using the same set of financial and media tools against Tesla.
Above: Rob Maurer interviews professional trader Chris (aka jesselivenomore) to discuss his thoughts on Jim Chanos and Tesla (Source: Tesla Daily podcast via TuneIn)
Predatory short sellers target financial and insurance companies because they depend on the capital markets, and Tesla has become much like a financial company. Galileo and Chris agree that the greatest threat to Tesla is not the legacy automakers’ ham-handed attempts at competition, but rather the perception of insolvency that could cut off its access to capital.
However, while Galileo respects Chris’s analysis, and discusses it in depth, he also detects a whiff of conspiracy theory – he doesn’t believe “bad actors” are out there planting negative stories to try to bring down the TSLA stock price, although he concedes that there are certainly plenty with strong incentives to do so.
Whatever the motives and methods behind Tesla’s financial enemies may be, the company’s path to victory is clear. If Tesla can start generating profit and positive cash flow, its solvency will be demonstrably real, and it will no longer need to worry about peoples’ perceptions. So that’s the next milestone to watch for: now that the California carmaker has started putting the marvelous Model 3 in its patient customers’ driveways, it needs to put some black ink on its next income statement.
Written by: Charles Morris; Source: Hyperchange TV / Tesla Daily podcast
*Editor’s Note: EVANNEX, which also sells aftermarket gear for Teslas, has kindly allowed us to share some of its content with our readers, free of charge. Our thanks go out to EVANNEX. Check out the site here.
20 Comments on "What Is the Real Reason Jim Chanos Is Short Tesla?"
“…if potential investors can be convinced that the company is insolvent (whether it really is or not), they’ll remove their chips from the table, and a manufactured story will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
Well of course. Predicting the downfall of a person or a company is one way to help make that happen. The action of any one anti-Tesla FUDster, even a high-profile one like Chanos or Edward Niedermeyer, is probably irrelevant, but since a large number of them cooperate daily to promote their FUD (it’s not a hidden “conspiracy”; the way they copy and spread each others’ FUD is pretty obvious on the Seeking Alpha forum and elsewhere on social media), the group effort probably does have some success at dishonestly manipulating Tesla’s stock price. That’s the real reason Elon is upset at them, not because they are merely shorting Tesla’s stock!
(continued…)
This is true only for a company who’s survival depends on regularly infusions of fresh money from investors, because its writing losses and burning cash. If all investors would short microsoft or google, and drive down their stock price, that would not harm there business.
(…continued from above)
“What Is the Real Reason Jim Chanos Is Short Tesla?”
That’s a different question. One can be a stock shorter without being a habitual liar and disinformation-monger. “Short” investing serves a useful function, putting a brake on stock market volatility. Arguably Tesla’s highly volatile stock could use more of a brake! What no company, including Tesla, “needs” is a bunch of people dedicated to spreading disinformation, lies, and half-truths about the company on a daily basis.
But to answer the question: The same reason anyone invests in the stock market, either “long” or “short”: To make money the lazy way, without expending any effort at it.
Or, maybe he just believes that a company that’s never made any profit and which is, strangely, valued at more than profitable automakers that make 20X-50X more car, is ripe for a fall.
Either GM, Toyota and Ford are under-valued or Tesla is over-valued. He’s probably “long” on those other stories and “short” on yours. Don’t be offended. Just buy some more TSLA– what’s so hard about that? Prove him wrong and buy more stock.
Or, maybe he likes to lie to the public for profit?
If Chanos was actually shorting the FANG stocks, for example, this year he’d be bankrupt. If Chanos makes 7 points and they’re all invalid, then either he’s the stock market’s biggest idiot or he’s lying to the public, for his benefit.
Anyway, if you want to know the character of Jim Chanos, then you can take a deep dive into: The Divide: American INJUSTICE in the Age of the Wealth Gap.
by Matt Taibbi.
That’ll tell you all you need to know about the character of Jim Chanos.
If it were an actual profitable move to provide investors in his fund returns, it might be more understandable. But Jim Thanos is running at about HALF the returns the S&P 500 has returned since 2013. Much worse than monkeys could do choosing stocks with darts.
https://www.tipranks.com/hedge-funds/jim-chanos
He may have some long-term angle he is working like the book describes, but for now it seems to simply be a short term gambit at selling anti-Tesla investors into paying a lot of high management fees to invest in his hedge fund. Why would he actually care if it is a winning or losing strategy, as long as he can skim a couple of million in management fees off the fund?
As long as he can find a long line of suckers to buy his anti-Tesla sales pitch, and get them to invest in his hedge fund with a promise of distant future profits, he still makes money whether he is wrong or right.
Amen. The “fee” scam for hedge fund/investment managers grinds me to no end. It’s all essentially a coin flip, when folks like Chanos call something right, they act like the smartest guy in the room, but conveniently when they call it wrong they quietly still take their fee and move on to other conversation.
he doesn’t believe “bad actors” are out there planting negative stories to try to bring down the TSLA stock price, although he concedes that there are certainly plenty with strong incentives to do so.
Has he ever read a thread on any EV interest site? They are stuffed with shorters spreading dishonest spin against Tesla.
Don’t forget trolls and Russian Trolls, and AI bots.
The short industry has the MONEY to PAY for Bots to go negative on stocks?
Why? Because there’s stupid ALGO trading going on that looks at Market Sentiment, Invalid, Gamed, Gerrymandered like the ILLEGAL US Congress, market sentiment.
Anyway, make the net articles printed on the internet go negative and the stupid ALGO’s kick in and sell.
And where is the SEC I wonder…
And lets not forget the SEC still hasn’t done anything about the RIGGED Trading Systems in place.
So your premise is that they are also shorting Nissan, which is going heavily eV?
Methinx your persecution complex can’t see the inconsistencies in your outlook here. None of this is an issue if Tesla gets profitable… the stock’s down, buy more, make a liar out of your perceived enemies.
But all this tilting at windmills seems hyperbolic– if Tesla only “said what they’d do” and then “did what they’d said” we wouldn’t even be talking about it. They miss their goals nonstop, ,even as the CEO has time to make bizarre public claims about people he doesn’t know?
Grow up, buy some stock and you will get your reward. I guarantee it.
Well, I didn’t say Nissan.
I said the FANG stocks. Chanos is shorting the FANG stocks. Or, he says he is.
Facebook-Apple-Netflix-Google. These are the companies with the most growth in America, and a track record of growth. If you’re old and can’t handle an iPhone that bet might make sense, but not for the rest of the population.
So, maybe Chanos is just an OLD GUY making an OLD GUY, anti-technology bet. That clearly breaks one of Peter Lynch’s rules. Buy the product, buy the stock. And America is buying the product: FANG & Tesla.
Invest in some more shorts Rafael to go with your jealousy.
The shorters also benefit by there being a wide array of well documented EV opponents who see parroting shorter memes (that they don’t even understand) to be a convenient way of attacking EV’s in general. They see a negative meme put out by shorters, and they blindly parrot it everywhere, regardless of whether it is on topic or not, or whether it is repeatedly proven false.
Tesla is seen as the easy proxy for attacking all EV’s, because they don’t have to attack actual ICE car companies in the process of attacking EV’s. Examples of this, like the Koch bros who created anti-EV and anti-Tesla websites and Fuel Cell fanatics, are well documented in the insideev’s archives.
Finally, shorters benefit from the same old historic inter-brand battles similar to “Ford v. Chevy v. Dodge”, where again anti-Tesla shorter memes are blindly parroted as the nearest weapon to use in battle, even when the meme is completely false.
Shorters know about all this, which is why they target EV and car websites with FUD, so they can take advantage of the multiplier effect. It is a feature of their plan, not an accidental side effect.
The real reason is, Model 3 it´s more than ridiculously cheap interior concept. It is not call of the feature, but clearly a cheapest possible made e-car! I changed my mind and seen friends changing their minds after the first interior preview of the model 3…its plane simple pathetic… We people can not be that pathetic to accept this as some 30.000+bucks car…and that is why most of the shorts are staying!
LOL. No, it’s just you. The model 3 interior looks much better and cleaner than most cars on the road. And if you check the complexity of using buttons and dials on the i-Pace, you’ll see that there’s a steep non-intuitive learning curve there too. Actually, Tesla menu’s being all onscreen is easier to manipulate.
Strange, most of the reviews of the Model 3 have been glowing. I guess those car reviewers must not have the insight and acumen you possess. Luckily, there’s other EV options that aren’t super cheap on the inside, like the Bolt. Wait, I mean..
By the way David, most of the folks I know with Teslas didn’t buy them for the stitching and interior finish. We bought them for what happens when your foot depresses the accelerator. That’s also why Tesla Model 3/S/X reviews typically spend more time talking about what the vehicles can do, not the leather on the seats.
LMAO, “David” is also missing the physical keyboard on his phone!
Ouch, why did you have to point out the phone keyboard thingy, “Captain Obvious”?
Now, thanks to your “missing physical keyboard” comment, I can never look at a regular old school dash the same way.
ARRG!
Chanos reason to short Tesla is probably the same than mine: He does not believe, that Tesla is able to become profitable. Period.