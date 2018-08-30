  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Tesla Model 3 Sales Against Its Nearest Rivals

Tesla Model 3 Sales Against Its Nearest Rivals

44 M BY MARK KANE 2

There are no contenders for the Tesla Model 3.

Tesla is selling more and more Model 3 and has now left behind all of the other premium models of comparable size in volume of sales.

It’s not a surprise to us though, as the Model 3 is one of the top-selling passenger cars of any kind in the U.S. now., even outselling the Toyota Corolla.

Tesla sales
Model 3 Shoots Tesla Sales In September Up By 270%
Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2018
Tesla Model 3 Sales Beyond Expectations: New Record In September

The Model 3 already emerged from production hell (but is still running at just over half of anticipated ultimate capacity of 10,000 a week). Even so, it managed to work out an advantage of 50% above the second best-selling model from its class through the first eight months of this year:

Sales results in the U.S. between January and August of 2018:

  • Tesla Model 3: 55,882 (78,132 through September)
  • Mercedes C-Class: 37,571
  • BMW 3-Series: 31,116
  • Audi A4: 23,012
  • Lexus IS: 15,595 (17,393 through September)

Categories: Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Sales Against Its Nearest Rivals"

newest oldest most voted
Viking79

…and that is with a slow start for the first 6 months.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
ffbj

How about an 18 month slow start, AKA the Bolt.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago