Tesla Model 3 Sales Against Its Nearest Rivals
There are no contenders for the Tesla Model 3.
Tesla is selling more and more Model 3 and has now left behind all of the other premium models of comparable size in volume of sales.
It’s not a surprise to us though, as the Model 3 is one of the top-selling passenger cars of any kind in the U.S. now., even outselling the Toyota Corolla.
The Model 3 already emerged from production hell (but is still running at just over half of anticipated ultimate capacity of 10,000 a week). Even so, it managed to work out an advantage of 50% above the second best-selling model from its class through the first eight months of this year:
Sales results in the U.S. between January and August of 2018:
- Tesla Model 3: 55,882 (78,132 through September)
- Mercedes C-Class: 37,571
- BMW 3-Series: 31,116
- Audi A4: 23,012
- Lexus IS: 15,595 (17,393 through September)
…and that is with a slow start for the first 6 months.
How about an 18 month slow start, AKA the Bolt.