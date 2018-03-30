Tesla Model 3 Outsells All Premium Mid-Sized Sedans In US Combined
Legacy automakers cringe and head back to drawing board.
Tesla released a graph pointing out that the Model 3 outsold in all other premium mid-sized sedans in U.S…. combined.
In July, that is. The same month the Model 3 blew away all sorts of previous records.
Over 50% share of the market in which you are playing, not even considering Tesla is selling EVs while others only mostly ICE, sounds to us like a serious blow for the legacy automakers.
In July, Tesla Model 3 sales exceeded 14,000 and there is serious risk that when Tesla doubles output to 10,000, it will take not 50%, but 75% of the mid-sized premium sedan market. Those legacy automakers had ought to be hugely concerned now.
Model 3 now outsells all other premium mid-sized sedans in the US…..combined pic.twitter.com/FhjKUGK58N
— Tesla (@Tesla) August 1, 2018
15 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Outsells All Premium Mid-Sized Sedans In US Combined"
I think BMW and several others already knew this was coming and that’s why they’ve been pushing electrification more and more the last few years and I suspect they have some great competitors coming soon, like Jaguar’s I-Pace. But I think companies like Lexus and Acura are probably screwed.
Going by BMWs announcements, they do not seem to have anything in this class before 2021.
BMW 3 series is in last year of the current iteration.
I think there is something really important missing, it’s “outselling” in terms of deliveries. With 2 years of preorder backlog, pretty normal
As other commenters are pointing out regularly, the same has been said about Model S and then Model X; yet in each case, actual sales remained steady after working through the backlog…
This gets real when we hit the “why wall” (or perhaps “why not wall”).
As in “why are you getting a gas car?”. Why not get an EV?
Does anyone have that graph with absolute numbers of cars sold? The one from Tesla implies the growth of M3 happened at the expense of the other cars listed. That may or may not be true. The graph doesn’t say anything about it.
While we are at it, it would also be good to see absolute numbers of other car types in the M3’s price range, as well as numbers of non-premium sedans. There may be correlated too. M3 is in an entirely different product, it shouldn’t be compared to one specific segment of ICE cars.
Stop moving the goal posts.
What this shows is that their is already strong market demand for compelling, long-range EVs and that as the knowledge spreads about these vehicles and more people start to understand how they are superior to LICE, the demand will continue to grow.
Let’s hope that the laggard, legacy LICE makers will get on board and start putting out large numbers of their own compelling EVs to meet this demand.
Don’t see how Greg’s comment is “moving the goal posts”. His comment is quite reasonable, Tesla’s chart cherry picks certain d-segment premium cars/models.
I am not questioning the trend and I am pleased with the results. I just dislike misleading graphs. The news is good enough without distorting data.
Not all… but 4 of the models at least. 😛
Given the trade-ins that Tesla has reported, one could expect also Honda to feel some hurt (quite a surprise for me).
BMW will be hit the hardest, though, and likely Daimler and Audi will feel it, too.
When the base model is out, every mid size sedan maker (not just premium) will likely see it in their sales numbers, when the smart buyers start calculating TCO, that surely will rise for ICE, given the lowering of emission standards by US government.
Domestic sedan sales have been in decline for years, so that’s one thing to keep in mind; car buyers really aren’t that interested overall in sedans; they prefer SUVs and Trucks. So the impressive headline for this article needs to be put into perspective. Ford is out of the sedan market almost entirely. Tesla needs to wake up.
Sedans were already in a sales downslope in favor of CUVs. Thus Ford announced they would stop making sedans.
Saying there is a direct market share correlation with Model 3 is a stretch. Especially given Tesla’s own data of trade-in models.
More importantly: it outsells all plug-ins of all other carmakers combined. Goes to show what difference making a serious effort makes.