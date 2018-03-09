Model 3 Appears At Geneva Motor Show, But Not Tesla
Tesla wasn’t present at the Geneva Motor Show, but since we found the Audi e-tron in camouflage, how hard could it be to find a Tesla Model 3?
As it turns out, there is one Model 3 at the show, at the Caresoft Global stand.
Caresoft Global is a company that apparently purchased several first Model 3s (at more than $100,000 per unit) for the purpose of analyzing, disassembling and then selling technical information to competitors at a profit.
It’s sort of ironic to see that the Tesla Model 3 in Geneva was made possible by a company that, through its activities, contributes to a decreasing market advantage for Tesla.
The only #teslamodel3 on display at #GIMS2018 . Learn more about our process to gain engineering insights from high-energy scan of a full vehicle. Including benchmarking data of the Tesla Model 3. Exclusively at booth#1120, Hall-1 @GimsSwiss @therealmotoview#tesla3atgimsswiss pic.twitter.com/BN7zKlr41U
— Caresoft Global (@CaresoftGlobal) March 4, 2018
Do any of their “insights” gained fall under patent protection?
There’s lots of things that are easily reverse engineered, but are patented. Certain tools, for example, when they are first invented and remain under patent protection.
“for the purpose of analyzing, disassembling and then selling technical information to competitors at a profit.”
Isn’t that “Industrial Espionage”?
My first reaction to reading about a company which profits off doing a tear-down of another company’s car, taking detailed measurements, and selling the info to that company’s rivals, was “What a bunch of scumbags!”
But really, if you think about it, where is the actual issue or ethical violation?
Is it wrong for someone to do a teardown in their garage of at Tesla Model S battery pack, taking multiple close-up pictures, and posting them to the Internet, as seen in the link below? I would say “No”.
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/pics-info-inside-the-battery-pack.34934/
Would it be wrong for such a person to, rather than post openly the info he gained and the pictures he made to the Internet, to offer that privately to anyone willing to meet his price? Doesn’t he deserved to be compensated for his efforts and his technical expertise?
I don’t think it qualifies as “espionage” when you’re just examining and taking detailed measurements of one copy of something sold to the public. But admittedly that’s the first step towards reverse engineering something, which may well be a violation of patent rights, or (if it’s software) a violation of copyrights.
“Is it wrong for someone to do a teardown in their garage of at Tesla Model S battery pack, taking multiple close-up pictures, and posting them to the Internet, as seen in the link below? I would say “No”.”
Actually, that’s not cut and dry.
W.r.t. software, for example, lot of programs aren’t sold to the end user, but licensed for use, and an explicit condition of the licensing is that the user not attempt any reverse engineering (decompilation / disassembly, in the cas of SW), and, may only sell his/her license onwards to a 3d party if they agree to abide by the same condition. In many jurisdictions, such a condition is valid, incl. the US, AFAIK.
In principle, something similar could be applied to a physical product, although I don’t know if Tesla does this.