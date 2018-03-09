Model 3 Appears At Geneva Motor Show, But Not Tesla

3 hours ago by Mark Kane

Tesla wasn’t present at the Geneva Motor Show, but since we found the Audi e-tron in camouflage, how hard could it be to find a Tesla Model 3?

As it turns out, there is one Model 3 at the show, at the Caresoft Global stand.

Caresoft Global is a company that apparently purchased several first Model 3s (at more than $100,000 per unit) for the purpose of analyzing, disassembling and then selling technical information to competitors at a profit.

It’s sort of ironic to see that the Tesla Model 3 in Geneva was made possible by a company that, through its activities, contributes to a decreasing market advantage for Tesla.

The only #teslamodel3 on display at #GIMS2018 . Learn more about our process to gain engineering insights from high-energy scan of a full vehicle. Including benchmarking data of the Tesla Model 3. Exclusively at booth#1120, Hall-1 @GimsSwiss @therealmotoview#tesla3atgimsswiss pic.twitter.com/BN7zKlr41U — Caresoft Global (@CaresoftGlobal) March 4, 2018

Source: automobile-propre.com