MKBHD Teases “Coming Soon” Tesla Factory Tour With Musk

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The big moment is now right around the corner.

Soon, likely later today, MKBHD of YouTube fame will release full video from his Tesla factory tour. This tour took place following the interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It was during that interview when Musk revealed potential plans for a future $25,000 Tesla.

But for now, we present this initial teaser and yes, we’re as geeked as you all are:

Coming soon to a sub box near you… pic.twitter.com/yKOSOf1jKq — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 20, 2018

Tours of the factory aren’t rare, but allowing such a high-profile figure in to film from within is extremely uncommon. Will we get some exclusive first looks? Or will our views be so highly confined by Tesla that nothing new will be revealed?

We’ll update this post just as soon as MKBHD puts the tour video live on the Internet.

