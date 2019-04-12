Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Sales Hit 200,000
It’s the best selling plug-in hybrid (cumulatively)
Mitsubishi happily announced that cumulative sales of the Outlander PHEV reached 200,000 globally since its introduction in Japan in 2013.
It’s the highest result among plug-in hybrids and probably will stay the highest for quite some time.
The Outlander PHEV is now offered in more than 50 countries. The biggest market is Europe, where sales stand at around 130,000 we believe. In the U.S., sales are approaching 5,000 (at an average of 300 per month), which is below our expectations from the past, but we must remember that the Outlander PHEV was introduced late, at the end of 2017.
“Since making its debut in Japan, the Outlander PHEV has been rolled out to more than 50 countries across the world. It has become the world best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle as at the end of December 2018*1. It also has been Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle for continuously over the past four years (2015-2018)*1, a testament to its constant evolution, brilliant engineering and technological innovation.
*1…Source: JATO Dynamics Limited”
According to Mitsubishi, the Outlander PHEV received over 20 important awards:
Award-winning synergy of electric efficiency and SUV capabilityDeveloped from a fully electric vehicle, the Outlander PHEV has a unique architecture consisting of a front electric motor, a rear electric motor and no gearbox. It offers customers energy efficiency and a smooth driving experience.The Outlander PHEV has picked up various awards globally in the past six years including the “2019 Best Plug-in Vehicle” award from Company Car and Van Magazine in the UK, the “2019 Green SUV of the Year” award from Green Car Journal in the US and the “2013-2014 Japan Car of the Year Innovation Category” award together with the “2014 RJC Technology of the Year Award” (full list of awards below).The latest 2019 Outlander PHEV *2 model delivers lowered CO2 emissions levels, with 40 g/km (NEDC Correlated)/46 g/km (WLTP) and excellent fuel economy, with 1.8 l/100km (NEDC Correlated)/2.0 l/100km (WLTP) and a zero-emission range of 54 km (NEDC Correlated)/45 km (WLTP).The 2019 Outlander PHEV also features innovative powertrain and mechanical improvements, including an ultra-efficient new 2.4-litre petrol engine. Other improvements include, but are not limited to, increased battery capacity (15%), battery output (10%), and rear motor output (17%) enhanced driving dynamics, and more driving modes including a Sport Mode and Snow Mode.*2…Japanese and European specificationsList of Global Awards:
Country Year Award Title Awarded by Japan 2014 2013 JNCAP Five star JNCAP 2013 2014 RJC technology of the year RJC 2013 2013-2014 JCOTY innovation category award Japan Car of the Year US 2018 2019 Green SUV of the Year Green Car Journal 2018 “Best 5 All-Around Performance” award Automotive Science Group (ASG) 2018 Best Green Winter Vehicle New England Motor Press Association UK 2019 Best plug-in vehicle for 2019 COMPANY CAR AND VAN magazine 2016 What Van? Awards 2017: Green Award What Van? 2016 Best Ultra Low Emission Vehicle Fleet World Honours 2015 Plug-In Vehicle of the Year The Scotsman 2015 Next Green Car’s SUV of the Year Next Green Car 2015 Best Ultra Low Emission Vehicle Fleet World Honours 2014 Techies 2014: Best Green Development BusinessCar magazine 2014 Towcar of the Year The Caravan Club Germany 2018 OFF ROAD Awards 2018: Alternative Antriebe OFF ROAD 2017 Taxi of the Year Taxi des Jahres 2017 AUTO TEST WINNER IN GREEN Auto Test Australia 2014 Green Car of the Year The West Australian’s 2017 CARS OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2014 ANCAP 5 Star ANCAP New Zealand 2015 Best Medium SUV NZ Company Vehicle magazine 2014 Green Car of the Year National Business Review Czech 2018 ECO Car 2018 Zlatý volant
Categories: Mitsubishi, Sales
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Sales Hit 200,000"
The revamped 2019 seems to be selling well and volume increasing.
Any word on when the (slightly) larger battery will arrive to the US?
That’s pretty damn good. And even better when you consider that they basically did it without the US market since Mitsubishi barely exists here and almost no one knows this vehicle exists in the USA.
Yet, somehow the sales don’t take off in the hottest selling SUV market, aka US.
Lack of buyers in the biggest SUV market in the world.
Its kind of expensive. I know it starts at $35,000 which sounds like a good deal if you consider the various tax incentives. But most of the ones we found on the dealer lots were closer to $45,000. It’s almost twice what a regular gas version costs. Also, it’s pretty slow. We also own a Prius Prime and I’m actually convinced it will outrun the outlander PHEV. And the range is a bit on the low side. I’ve heard there is a bigger battery coming, but I don’t think it is much better.
“But most of the ones we found on the dealer lots were closer to $45,000. It’s almost twice what a regular gas version costs”
That is dishonest again. Using a fully load PHEV version to compare with barebone ICE version as 2x factor?
The $35K version is already better equipped than the $25K version.
As far as comparing to Prime goes, this is the ONLY affordable PHEV SUV with AWD, there are NO other choices. That is it!
And Outlander PHEV will blow away Prime in EV mode.
What is NOT nice is that refinement isn’t there. Anyone who has owned Volt (you did) knows that Outlander PHEV is about 1 generation behind in refinement for the powertrain.
Yeah, I think that is largely due to Mitsubishi barely existing in the US market. At least that is what I HOPE the issue is. It will be very interesting to see how the PHEV versions of the Ford Escape and Ford Explorer do when they eventually get released. (And GM if they FINALLY get around to it. LOL!)
Some trivia: the Outlander PHEV is the world’s top selling plug-in hybrid since sometime in 4Q 2018 when it surpassed the Chevy Volt. Notice that global sales of the best selling PHEV (200K) are half of the best selling BEV, the Nissan Leaf (400K). Also worth mentioning is that the Model 3 reached global sales of 198,719 units since inception in the second half of 2017, while the Outlander plug-in has been on sale since 2013.
The Cumulative Total sales number of the Tesla Model 3 will reach (or probably already has reached) the 200,000 milestone in April 2019.
The Nissan Leaf is still number one with more than 400,000 units sold.