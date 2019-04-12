Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Sales Hit 200,000

2 H BY MARK KANE

It’s the best selling plug-in hybrid (cumulatively)

Mitsubishi happily announced that cumulative sales of the Outlander PHEV reached 200,000 globally since its introduction in Japan in 2013.

It’s the highest result among plug-in hybrids and probably will stay the highest for quite some time.

The Outlander PHEV is now offered in more than 50 countries. The biggest market is Europe, where sales stand at around 130,000 we believe. In the U.S., sales are approaching 5,000 (at an average of 300 per month), which is below our expectations from the past, but we must remember that the Outlander PHEV was introduced late, at the end of 2017.

“Since making its debut in Japan, the Outlander PHEV has been rolled out to more than 50 countries across the world. It has become the world best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle as at the end of December 2018*1. It also has been Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle for continuously over the past four years (2015-2018)*1, a testament to its constant evolution, brilliant engineering and technological innovation. *1…Source: JATO Dynamics Limited”

According to Mitsubishi, the Outlander PHEV received over 20 important awards: