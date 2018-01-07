Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Gets Official EPA Rating – 22-Mile Electric Range, Just 25 MPG
1 day ago by Eric Loveday 53Comments
With 99 sales logged last month, we knew it was just a matter of time before full EPA ratings for the U.S. Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV would become available and that time has now come.
According to the EPA, the Outlander PHEV returns 22 miles of electric-only range. A decent figure, but less than what we’d like to see.
On the fuel economy front, the Outlander PHEV returns a combined 25 MPG. Not too shabby for an SUV, but again we’d like to see a higher number.
In terms of MPGe, the Outlander PHEV gets 74 combined.
Here’s a look at the numbers, via Fueleconomy.gov:
Those figures are exactly in line with what Mitsubishi has been claiming for quite some time now. Here’s Mitsu’s estimates:
As for pricing, that’s where the Outlander PHEV shines. The Outlander PHEV starts at $34,595 and maxes out at $47,855. You can build you own here.
With all the figures now available, are you more or less likely to place an order? The Outlander PHEV stands alone for now in the affordable plug-in SUV category, so that alone may be reason to buy, but its all-around efficiency does seem a bit lacking.
Hat tip To Jeff!
53 responses to "Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Gets Official EPA Rating – 22-Mile Electric Range, Just 25 MPG"
The AER makes sense based on the battery size and type of vehicle, but I’m still perplexed by the MPG on petrol. Had this same discussion on an article a week or two ago, and a gentleman from the UK (sorry, can’t remember his name) said he was getting 42 MPG on petrol in his Outlander PHEV. Converting from UK gallons to US gallons (learned something new there, didn’t realize there was a difference) makes that 35 MPG in the US of A.
I have been on other forums asking the same question and existing owners of Outlander PHEVs in UK, Europe and elsewhere have all reported real world figures of 35 to 45 MPG when on petrol. So I’m bumfuzzled by the EPA rating here. Could this have something to do with the method EPA uses to rate MPG in that it is designed for a regular ICE car not a PHEV?
Eric, any chance you can use your substantial connections at Mitsubishi NA to ask them about the MPG rating and why it is so much lower than what many owners in Europe are reporting?
It was me !
Yes, getting 42mpg imperial on petrol/gas (circa 36mpg US), it will all depend on how you drive the car, thrash it and you will get less, drive sensibly, you might get a little more even.
My combined mpg over 32 months is 70 mpg in the real world which is probably around 50 mpg + US for an average user with an eco style of driving.
Naturally, this all depends on how much of your annual mileage is on all electric (mine is circa 80%) which will obviously raise your overall mpg combined given our imperial gallon costs around $7 !
The build quality is also pretty decent but you will only realise once you see it in the flesh so to speak.
It’s been so good, i’m about to ask them to extend the lease for another year until the long range Leaf with the LG battery arrives !
P.s.
Ignore those who have neither seen it for real, driven it or know how economical it is in the real world !
This is from a review in New Zealand.
Out on a longer open-road trip we saw consumption of 4.5-5.0 l/100km, even starting with virtually no charge in the battery pack.
That’s more like 40 mpg.
Yes it was!
Thanks Alan, I appreciate you continuing to share your experiences with the Outlander. I’m leaning toward getting one later this year to replace my Mazda CX-9 but would really be disappointed with less than 30 mpg on petrol. I do quite a bit of highway driving, and use cruise control as often as possible and generally drive rather easy. I’m hopeful based on my driving style that I will get 30 or even 35 mpg when the engine runs, plus I should be able to run about 20% of my total miles in EV mode.
Glad you are happy with the vehicle, I’m looking forward to test driving one.
See if you can rent one on Turo and test the mpg for yourself if you are worried it’s too low. Personally i think it’s fine for a car this big.
Thanks Mark, not a bad idea. Or I may just go to my local dealer (once they get one in) and tell them I need an extended test drive of at least 25 miles on the highway. I’m not planning to replace my current vehicle until the end of this year, so there’s plenty of time to figure it out.
Agree with you that the Outlander seems to represent good bang for your buck if you need an AWD SUV. I was originally targeting a Volvo XC60 PHEV but they are just so darn expensive and not incredibly fuel efficient.
I think we also need to educate consumers what means rpm …all that.
I think the problem is “Gasoline Only” testing. There is no such thing in a plugin car, every plugin (and hybrid as well for that matter) even when completely flat still uses regenerative breaking and charge / discharge cycles even when the gasoline engine is running. If you were to somehow disable all of this or run the car in a way where it was not utilised you would just massacre the MPG rating relative to real world performance.
I’m not even sure why the EPA feels it is necessary to test or advertise a gasoline only mode, given it doesn’t even exist as a method of driving the vehicle.
A 200 mile road trip mode would be a far better rating to measure and publicise.
They need to tell you the gas only rating to provide some reality to counter people who make MPG claims that don’t account for the use of electricity. See comments here for examples.
If you have a PHEV you can’t compute MPG by dividing gallons by miles driven. At the very least you need to convert the electricity consumed to gallon equivalents and add that to the gasoline used before making the computation.
The regular Outlander gets 2 more mpg. What a joke of a plug-in. Barely better than the original sorry PiP.
Actually, it’s the 2WD 4 banger that gets 27 MPG. The AWD 4 banger, a closer comparison to the PHEV is at 26 MPG, or 1 MPG more. The V6, of course, gets much worse with 22 MPG. However, you’re right that it is certainly lack luster MPG. I was hoping for something more on par with the Pacifica at about 30 MPG.
Still, it is much more affordable than most other PHEV SUVs which are at least 20k to 30k more than the Outlander.
It’s a SUV. Its got AWD. 25 mph is pretty good.
* If you start with a completely flat battery and drive in a manner where it never uses the electrics at all (something that is probably close to impossible to actually do in real life and you would have to be doing it deliberately if you managed to).
If you are looking for a long range companion to your 90 ish mile EV like us, these numbers don’t work out. Would love the AWD and extra room to replace our 4Runner. With this low mpg numbers you are better off with the hybrid RAV4 though. Hopefully we can get some real world data soon.
That depends on the duty cycle. Someone who is able to plug in most of the time will still get a better overall MPG than the Rav4.
Yes but if your intension is to use it for longer trips, as my comment says, then not so much. Short trips would be handled by my i3.
I’m waiting for Alex on Autos’ review. He usually puts things like this through the paces in the area around his house in Santa Monica. I wonder if Mitsu didn’t fudge the numbers lower to avoid the same fiasco Ford went through with the C-Max.
Why doesn’t the EPA sticker display the Outlander PHEV battery pack size in kWh, and list how many of the batteries kWh are actually useable before the crappy Dino Juice Box switches on to stink mode. It also would be helpful if they listed the maximum speed that one can drive before the battery cuts out.
After all they list the “tank size”.
How about “pack size” as well?
It has a 12 kWh pack
Apparently only 9.8 kWh of those 12kWh are useable. This gives a better understanding of how the EPA 22 mile EV only range is being estimated/calculated.
That sounds about right judging by how much it costs and how long it takes to charge.
I guessed it was doing around 2.5 miles per kWh which is pretty reasonable for a 2 ton SUV.
If someone is lucky enough to have access to an ordinary plug at their workplace and the 5m cable that comes with it can be used, you could commute both ways if your journey is around 20 + miles each way ?
“I guessed it was doing around 2.5 miles per kWh which is pretty reasonable for a 2 ton SUV.”
This model is using 5 year old tech now. It’s much better than the traditional gas model in efficiency but needs an update to bring it up to speed with current EVs’ and PHEVs’ efficiencies.
To put it in perspective a Model X which weighs 5,200 lbs. which is over 1,000 lbs. more than the Outlander has an EPA rating of 3 miles per kWh.
Well, now you know why it took them so long to bring it to the USA.
That being said, it’s a heavy vehicle, so if the engine’s used for steady highway cruising I’d expect people to be able to beat EPA.
Given that drivers all over the world are getting much better figures that the EPA rates the vehicle at and the vehicle sells like hot cakes globally so demand is not an issue, yep I can totally understand why Mitsubishi might not want to bother with the U.S.
Drivers all over the world are deluding themselves by incorrectly computing MPG.
It is confusing how a hybrid has worse MPG than a non-hybrid version of the same vehicle.
Are they any US owners out there yet that can comment on real world numbers?
That’s actually decently common. The Malibu PHEV (aka Volt) has a worse gas MPG than the Malibu Hybrid, the Ioniq PHEV has a worse gas MPG than the Ioniq Hybrid, the Clarity PHEV has a worse gas MPG than Accord Hybrid, and Prius Prime has worse gas MPG than some Prius variants. The hybrid systems are built to maximize EV over efficiency over gas.
The Malibu is a larger vehicle than the Volt. The Volt is more comparable to the Cruze.
The Volt is not even remotely close to a “PHEV Malibu.” The Volt is a compact while a Malibu is mid-size; the Volt is a 5dr hatchback while the Malibu is a 4dr sedan.
You might as well say that the Bolt is the BEV Malibu.
The key is what you are looking for – firstly check out how the EV part works. Having 2 electric motors is very different, and the special single speed gearbox to connect the petrol engine to the drive is revolutionary. The reason why it doesn’t use the full battery is because it is electrically driven up to around 50mph and any engine operation below that is purely for generator, so it keeps a reserve of electric power if it needs to dip into that for acceleration etc. The discussion on MPG is really all about how you drive and what you drive. Small commutes and you’ll never put any fuel in, which then takes you to the little known fact that if you don’t for an extended period the car will force the engine to run to use 15 l of fuel to keep the engine in good condition. If you’re a long distance highway driver then this car is likely not for you….but if you’re not you’ll love it. Get a test drive – it sells itself…..and to date over 9500 miles across i’ve averaged 79mpg (that’s UK gallons) which for a 2 ton vehicle ain’t bad.
It’s simple physics. More weight requires more energy to get it moving and keep it moving hence the worse MPG on a lot of the PHEVs when comparing solely on MPG. The goal though is that you can drive most on electricity to more than offset that.
Cant tow much.
Lousy gas mileage.
Minimal electric range.
Not very interesting.
It is 8% more range “interesting” when in eco mode using a PHEVBox.
Up to about 80 mph in EV mode only is nice!
http://evtun.com/phev-box.html#buynow
https://www.gkn.com/en/our-divisions/gkn-driveline/case-studies/2016/multimode/
Has Mittsu said how many unit will be made / allocated for the US? I recall there being a small quantity listed in a post a few years back.
I had high hopes for a PHEV SUV, but even though my wife and I work from home most days, a careful monitoring (via TeslaFI for our Model S) shows that these numbers would result in only 25% of our miles being on electric which is just not as compelling as I would like (primarily because it is the “EV driving experience” that I value as much as anything).
As with most PHEVs (and EVs) you really need to understand your own use cases over time to determine just how well these vehicles work for YOU.
A Mitsubishi Outlander EV with a 60 kWh battery pack would make much more sense.
Well it is clearly selling well in other parts of the world so there is that. PHEV is a great transition vehicle or 1 of 2 vehicles in the house hold or a travel vehicle.
Seems they were also were trying to meet a price point ($/kWh is the key) — RE: article “The Outlander PHEV starts at $34,595 and maxes out at $47,855.”
Given the battery design is so old it should be do-able to put in a 16kwh battery for over 30 miles range. The fed credit increase would more than pay for the battery upgrade.
Does it run in EV mode like the Volt? Or will the gas engine kick in at a certain speed?
You can go up to 80 mph in EV mode only, if you do a PHEVBox add on, for approximately $284.00.
It actually do surprisingly. However, it is much more sluggish in EV only acceleration.
And the 2nd row seat comfort isn’t nearly as good as other CUV in its class.
4WD is the interesting part.
People forget this isn’t a Spark EV and shouldn’t expect to get 4.5 miles/kwH
The combined at 74 mpge is quite good. the EV portion doubles the Volvo at half the cost.
A good addition to options for PHEV — those wanting range, AWD, cargo, and relatively affordable — here it is.
+1
Toyota RAV4 EV got like 76 mpge.
The heavier, box on wheels Pacifica Hybrid gets 84 MPGe. The Outlander PHEV is really a joke. But since it can claim being the only PHEV SUV that can tow, I guess it does offer something. Just with stats from 2012.
Picked one up 5 days ago, really impressed with it. Very comfortable with 4 six-footer oilfield guys and plenty of kit in back. Have over 420 miles on it now, gas gauge showing a little over half full. Driving conditions vary between dirt/gravel, two lane and 80mph on freeway in Colorado, all handled very well. Numerous great features, such as climate control when plugged in. Compared to the Tahoe it replaced; brilliant. As for towing, we’ll use the Cummins or CAT’s on those days.
Chris, does the Outlander trip computer give you gas mileage on petrol only, and if so can you share your early readings? As you may have seen from comments above, the EPA rating is only 25 mpg but folks like Alan in the UK have seen real world efficiency of 35 – 45 mpg. I’m wondering if the US model is somehow different or if the EPA ratings are somewhat sandbagged.
We have different gallon. 1 UK gallon is equal to 1.2 US gallon.
I’m giving upcoming Kia Niro PHEV serious look…
22 mile electric range is acceptable, but 25 MPG seems to be low. Even the hybrid versions of Rogue and RAV4 returns 34 and 32 MPG respectively. Outlander PHV with 2 motors, parallel & serial hybrid should have at least 30 MPG. Something fishy.
Anyway launched in 2013-01, Outlander PHV has completed 5 years and is running in its 6th year. I hope a redesign should be going on and 2019 may see a new model.
Hope that one gets 30 mile electric range 35 MPG by using lighter steel.
99 units sold last month is very nice and this is a very big crossover compared to typical EV like Leaf/Volt.