Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Revealed As Commercial Vehicle
It has rear doors but it’s a two-seater
Mitsubishi just introduced in the UK the commercial version of its latest 2019 Outlander PHEV, which has cargo room instead of the rear seats.
It’s probably one of the rare, and pretty specific cargo van/SUV, with all-wheel drive by the way. In the case of the UK, the plug-in capability and all-electric range could be a handy feature to have, because of the urban ULEV zones, congestion charge, plug-in van grant (which still includes PHEVs, unlike the plug-in car grant) and more.
“Based on the well-equipped Mitsubishi PHEV Juro 4WD SUV, the commercial version is fitted with a full, floor-to-ceiling bulkhead located behind the front seats, which is solid at the base with the top half comprising a protective metal mesh. The flat load area measures 1,650mm in length, 1,000mm in width (measured between the wheel arches), 800mm high at the tailgate and has a maximum payload of 510kg.”
Here is a list of some changes for the 2019 model year version:
- A 2.4 Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter (135hp – up from 121hp). It allows for higher torque (211Nm vs 190Nm), smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency
- The generator output is increased by 10%
- The rear motor output is increased by 10% (95hp)
- The drive battery capacity is increased by 15% (13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh)
- The drive battery output is increased by 10%
- 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP)
- WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg
- New Sport mode (sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip via the Super All-Wheel Control system)
- New Snow mode (improve low-grip launching and cornering abilities on slippery surfaces)
- The front and rear shock absorbers have been revised to improve its low-speed ride
- The steering ratio has also been revised and the power steering ECU re-mapped to offer more responsiveness and feel, while larger front brake discs boosts stopping power
- Inside: quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports
- Outside: In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design with LED hi-beams. The rear is enhanced with a new rear bumper extension lower extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.
Press blast:
“Being classed as an Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle means the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Commercial is also eligible for the UK government’s Plug-In Van Grant. This means business customers enjoy a saving of £7,900 resulting in an on-the-road price of just £25,113 (excluding VAT including the PiVG, VED and First Registration Fee).
Based on the well-equipped Mitsubishi PHEV Juro 4WD SUV, the commercial version is fitted with a full, floor-to-ceiling bulkhead located behind the front seats, which is solid at the base with the top half comprising a protective metal mesh. The flat load area measures 1,650mm in length, 1,000mm in width (measured between the wheel arches), 800mm high at the tailgate and has a maximum payload of 510kg.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Commercial offers the same unique 4WD solution as the passenger car. An electric motor on each axle means that even in EV mode, the Outlander PHEV remains a true 4WD at all times and a simple button allows the driver to select between normal, snow and lock modes to optimise the 4WD experience and staying mobile in all conditions.
The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Commercial also features 18” alloy wheels, a heated windscreen, heated seats, heater and air-con scheduler function, reversing camera and electronic parking brake. The standard touchscreen audio system features Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility along with Bluetooth connection and DAB radio.
The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Juro Commercial benefits from the same extensive revisions as the rest of the 2019 Outlander PHEV passenger car range. These revisions include a new 135hp 2.4-litre “Atkinson” cycle petrol engine and enhanced EV powertrain for improved performance and efficiency, a smoother and quieter ride plus sharper handling thanks to new shock absorbers, a quicker steering rack and a revised S-AWC vehicle dynamics system. As a further benefit to businesses, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV also has a WLTP fuel economy combined cycle figure of 139mpg (159 NEDC), a WLTP EV range of 28 miles (33 NEDC) and CO2 emissions of just 46g/km (40g/km NEDC)
The 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Juro Commercial is available to order now. More details can be found at www.mitsubishi-cars.co.uk/OutlanderPHEV
Variant List Price (ex PiVG) CV OTR (ex PiVG) CV OTR (inc PiVG) Outlander PHEV Juro Commercial £39,250 £33,013.33 £25,113.33
The list price includes VAT but excludes VED and First Registration Fee. The CV On The Road prices shown exclude VAT but include VED and First Registration Fee. Metallic paint extra.”
Categories: Mitsubishi
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Revealed As Commercial Vehicle"
AMAZING that GM is losing money on the Volt, and NEVER build a Wagon or commercial vehicle.
And yet, here is LITTLE Mitsubishi doing exactly that with a Hybrid with more features and more content.
One of these companies is better managed.
Not only is Tesla Beating GM, apparently ANY company that tries, beats GM.
And again let me state it doesn’t look like an engineering problem, they have the talent.
Not being funny, but that looks like a really cheaply-done conversion.
And I don’t mean that as a compliment.
[quote]
plug-in van grant (which still includes PHEVs, unlike the plug-in car grant)
[/quote]
Ah…. there it is. That’s what’s going on here.
They lost the plugin car grant and sales dried up, so they had loads of extra stock floating around that they couldn’t sell… so they’ve converted all their existing stock into “vans” by ripping out the back seats and papering over the rear windows. Bingo, now you’ve got the grant back.
Oh, and for an extra couple of grand we’ll sell you a set of rear seats for it in case you want to convert it back again… 😉