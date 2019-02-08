Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Revealed As Commercial Vehicle

42 M BY MARK KANE

It has rear doors but it’s a two-seater

Mitsubishi just introduced in the UK the commercial version of its latest 2019 Outlander PHEV, which has cargo room instead of the rear seats.

It’s probably one of the rare, and pretty specific cargo van/SUV, with all-wheel drive by the way. In the case of the UK, the plug-in capability and all-electric range could be a handy feature to have, because of the urban ULEV zones, congestion charge, plug-in van grant (which still includes PHEVs, unlike the plug-in car grant) and more.

“Based on the well-equipped Mitsubishi PHEV Juro 4WD SUV, the commercial version is fitted with a full, floor-to-ceiling bulkhead located behind the front seats, which is solid at the base with the top half comprising a protective metal mesh. The flat load area measures 1,650mm in length, 1,000mm in width (measured between the wheel arches), 800mm high at the tailgate and has a maximum payload of 510kg.”

Here is a list of some changes for the 2019 model year version:

A 2.4 Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter (135hp – up from 121hp). It allows for higher torque (211Nm vs 190Nm), smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency

The rear motor output is increased by 10% (95hp)



The drive battery capacity is increased by 15% ( 13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh)

( instead 12 kWh) The drive battery output is increased by 10%

28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP)

of all-electric range (WLTP) WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg

New Sport mode (sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip via the Super All-Wheel Control system)

New Snow mode (improve low-grip launching and cornering abilities on slippery surfaces)

The front and rear shock absorbers have been revised to improve its low-speed ride

The steering ratio has also been revised and the power steering ECU re-mapped to offer more responsiveness and feel, while larger front brake discs boosts stopping power

Inside: quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports

Outside: In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design with LED hi-beams. The rear is enhanced with a new rear bumper extension lower extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.

