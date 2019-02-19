Mitsubishi i-MiEV & VW e-Crafter Banana Box Test: Video

27 M BY MARK KANE

Banana enthusiasts will probably opt more for the e-Crafter

Mitsubishi i-MiEV is one of the smallest and oldest all-electric cars, which was introduced in Japan 10 years ago. The Volkswagen e-Crafter, on the other hand, is one of the newest all-electric vans, which happens to be one of the biggest.

Recently, both vehicles were tested by Bjørn Nyland, including the banana box test. The i-MiEV’s 16 kWh battery (about 14.5 kWh available) enables it to go about 82 km (51 miles) in winter conditions, at an average energy consumption of (176 Wh/km (283 Wh/mile).

Despite the Japanese EV being quite small (kei-car class), the boxy shape helps it to get three banana boxes in the trunk and up to 16 after folding seats, which is better than some bigger cars (check the full list below).

In the case of the Volkswagen e-Crafter, the cargo capacity is huge, over three times the second best EV ever tested by Bjorn. Bjorn fit 156 banana boxes, and honestly, there were potential to fit some more if he tried a bit harder.