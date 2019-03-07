Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer PHEV Brings Boxy To Geneva: Photos, Videos

36 M BY MARK KANE

Next-generation of Mitsubishi PHEVs will offer more EV range

Mitsubishi promised a new concept, which will bring more SUV, more EV, more technology and more style at the Geneva Motor Show – seeing the Engelberg Tourer we can confirm that the goal was achieved.

The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept hints at the next-generation plug-in hybrid system, which has big potential to keep Outlander PHEV at the forefront of PHEVs.

The key is to increase battery capacity by more than a half (probably to more than 20 kWh) and achieve all-electric range of 70 km (43 miles) on the WLTP cycle. It’s enough to cover almost all commuting needs, retaining capability to drive up to 700 km (434 miles) without recharging/refueling.

With a bigger battery and back-up gasoline engine, Mitsubishi intends to offer Vehicle to Home (V2H) system with bi-directional CHAdeMO charger. The Engelberg Tourer Concept provides power in emergency situations.

Also, the style of the new concept is pretty cool (if you like its boxiness) with much higher potential for commercialization than some other specific concepts presented by Mitsubishi over the years. Below you can find live photos and videos with Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept.

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept specs:

all-electric range of 70 km (43 miles) in WLTP cycle

total cruising range of over 700 km (434 miles) in WLTP cycle

2.4-litre petrol engine, specifically designed for the PHEV system

