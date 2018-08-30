Seemingly Misleading Nissan LEAF Advertisement Gets Pulled
A recent ad for the 2018 Nissan LEAF gets banned for seemingly unclear claims about battery charging times.
Nissan put out an advertisement that specified its 2018 LEAF can charge up to 80 percent of capacity in just 40 to 60 minutes. The automaker attached a footnote to clarify that the charging time is dependent on a number of variables. However, apparently, that information wasn’t enough to satisfy the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) — the UK’s regulator of advertising — after a few people complained about the ad’s potentially misleading nature.
Nissan argued that the ad didn’t mandate that the LEAF’s battery would surely be charged to 80 percent in an hour. Interesting, the automaker’s clarifying footnote reads:
Actual charge time is affected by battery temperature and size, ambient temperature and type of charger used.
Nonetheless, three individuals reported the ad to the ASA. Although the organization doesn’t have the authority to interpret and/or enforce legislation at an official level, it can shed light on the situation and request that changes are initiated and ads are taken down. The ASA actually went so far as to say that it believes Nissan’s footnote may have already been enough to apprise customers, but still, it asserts that Nissan may have been trying to mislead them. The organization explained:
Therefore, because the ad did not clearly convey the degree of variability in the time that may be required to deliver a certain amount of charge, we concluded that the claims had not been substantiated and were likely to mislead.
So, basically, it appears that the ASA hoped the LEAF ad would clearly break down how much the time may change based on each of these individual factors. To us, that seems to be a bit much, and Nissan agrees.
The automaker made a recent statement on the matter:
We were very disappointed with the ruling made by the ASA, although of course we will respect their decision.
We constantly review and react to customer feedback to ensure that we are giving the very best possible service and information.
In the end, Nissan listened to the feedback from the ASA and from vehicle buyers. It not only pulled the ad, but has since added an update to its website that reads as follows:
Plug your New Leaf into a CHAdeMO rapid charger and get from 20% to 80% charge in around 60 minutes.
In addition, Nissan added an admission that the fastest charging speed may only be available once a day since that car might not accept additional quick charges at the same speed due to the battery being hotter after driving.
Source: Independent
20 to 80% in 60 minutes? What happened to the 10% start point. Maybe next time Nissan will say 40 to 80% in 25 minutes….now that is fast!
I think the problem was they originally implied that the charge time of 40 minutes to an hour was for 0 to 80%…which is obviously bs.
Glad to see Nissan start to be called out for its BS claims.
Yeah, – I don’t see much benefit to take this car on a trip, since after the first fast charge, you have to wait 1 1/2 hours for the battery to cool down before you ‘fast charge’ it again.
Why anyone would pay a premium for this car that requires such extreme hand holding is beyond me. The only understandable purchases are in countries where there are NO OTHER EV’s for sale – and that if you want an EV – you’re a captive audience for Nissan since they’d be the only game in town.
Hence the misleading claims by Nissan. And the #rapidgate scandal that unfolded soon after release of the ’18 Leaf, which is basically just a Gen 1 Leaf pig with lipstick.
I love the headlines Nissan sells xxx amount of evs in Japan, but there those battery problems are minimized due to a mild climate, and sedate driving styles. Get those cars into the hands of lead footed Americans, in the Southwest, who drive a lot further, and they fall rather flat.
One of the few things we agree on.
Or, drive for 2 hours, do one “Fast Charge”, drive another 90 minutes, Stop fir a Meal, and charge at L2 – 6.6 kW. When full, drive 2 more hours, fast charge, then drive another 90 minutes, and grab a room. Charge overnight at L2!
That is still about 7 actual driving hours, or 420-490 miles, out of what might be a 10 hour to 12 hour day on the road!
Not the “Fastest” Road Trip Car, but about at least $20,000 less than a Long Range Model 3, with twice the range! So, it is still better than the iMiEV, with its never upgraded range of about 60-65 Miles range, for all years of Production!
Or just get a Bolt that has more range and not have to worry about fast charging getting neutered due to your battery getting cooked due to no active cooling.
Considering 250-300 mile range Niro and Kona being right around the corner, I don’t know why anyone would even consider this car at this point.
is this any different than Tesla “autopilot” advertising?
Yes.