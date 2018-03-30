Minis Keep Getting Bigger: Batteries To Blame?
The 2019 Countryman is the largest Mini ever – and also the first with a hybrid setup.
The first Mini, built in 1959, definitely lived up to its name. It measured in at 6.7-feet (80.4 inches) long. Compare that to the current Mini Cooper, which stretches out to 13.1-feet long (with a four-door configuration), and that’s a serious growth spurt for a brand that prided itself on building small cars. But don’t expect anything to change.
In an interview with the Australian publication CarAdvice, Florian Nissl, head of exterior design, said that Mini cars could get bigger, making for the ultimate oxymoron. “Being a customer of cars myself I have these memories of the cars I used to drive, like 15 maybe almost 20 years ago, and [I don’t] necessarily want to have this experience again,” said Nissli in the interview. “[Today] those cars are bigger and also much more safe.”
The 2019 Countryman – the most expansive Mini to date – is 14.1-feet (169.2 inches) long and 5.1 feet (61.2 inches) tall. It’s a whole three inches longer than the previous generation, and part of its marketing included the slogan, “our biggest Mini yet.” But fans of small cars shouldn’t be discouraged; though Mini might be growing its lineup of, its look will stay iconic.
“Then I also think that once you get familiar with the idea that Mini is a brand that doesn’t necessarily offer cars that are ‘mini’ because the name says ‘Mini’, then I think you start to realize, at least that’s it for me, that you can do a lot with the brand really because it’s very strong from a design point of view. It’s very flexible and so on and that’s very exciting really,” said Nissl.
Part of that growth can be contributed, in part, to new forms of energy. The 2019 Countryman is the first Mini to have a plug-in hybrid option, and an electric three-door is on the way. No doubt that model will stretch out more than the current model, too.
8 Comments on "Minis Keep Getting Bigger: Batteries To Blame?"
I thought the 2018 was the first with a plug-in hybrid? With about 12 miles of electric range?
I think the article means the first Mini Countryman hybrid.
MINIs have been growing long before batteries were considered. Germans and Americans are tall, and safety requirements demand a larger body.
That said, MINI is not the ideal EV platform. It’s low to the ground, yes, but not nearly as wide as Tesla models, which are intentionally yuge to support a broad skateboard with high battery capacity.
Mini cars are perfect form to be all electric. They could easily out-compete Smart, FIAT 500e, e-Golf, Leaf, and Zoe (in Europe). Why mess with hybrids?
Why are they perfect? What would they bring to the table to “out-compete” these other brands? If Mini isn’t going to be mini and just make bigger cars (I can’t blame them, that is the buying trend), then really all that’s left is a brand name and a shape. Mini is failing because it doesn’t bring much that is unique to the market anymore. It’s just another small car, but in this case it’s over priced, breaks down a lot and costs a lot to fix.
Minis are nicer looking (I know that’s subjective), better equipped, and solidly built. They handle much better than Smart, FIAT 500e, and Leaf. I never drove eGolf or Zoe, but I suspect the handling would be at least on par.
It might be “just another small car” but brand matters, many people buy it simply because Minis are built by BMW nowadays.
When you see the orignal mini side by side with the BMW mini it really shows how they’ve grown.
I dont know how to insert a picture by this is my imgur link. https://imgur.com/u95EEz5
There is a 30’some year old left hand drive Morris Mini in Arlington Virginia. I saw it at a stop light next to me the other day and it made me laugh out loud. Compared to the new Mini’s it is just toylike. It is about 10′ long, I think that is a full 2 feet shorter than the smallest Mini Cooper available now. At that size, 2 feet smaller is a huge difference. And the wheels look like they are off of a go cart, they are probably just 12″.