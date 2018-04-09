Mind-Blowing Size Comparison – Tesla Model 3 Next To SpaceX BFR

2 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Space rockets are big. But even for us, knowing they are that big, this size comparison between a Tesla Model 3 and the main body of a SpaceX BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) was mind-blowing.

Posted earlier this May (how did we miss it?!), it puts things into perspective and gives us a good idea about how space travel vehicles are really big, complex and expensive. The poor Model 3 looks tiny and underwhelming next to it.

The Tesla Model 3 is no small car by any means. Even by American standards, it’s fairly large. The vehicle is 184.8 in (4,690 mm) long, 76.1 in (1,930 mm) wide and 56.8 in (1,440 mm) high. It weighs (empty curb weight) 4,072 lb (1,847 kg) in the Model 3 Performance version, a rather heavy vehicle to begin with.

On the other hand, the SpaceX BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) weighs an astonishing 9,700,000 lbs (4,400,000 kg) when all stages are included. The main body section (as seen on the image below) is a huge part of the rocket. It’s no small thing by any measurement. It comes at 157ft (48m) tall and 30ft (9m) in diameter. It weighs a staggering 2,943,000 lbs (1,335,000 kg).

This means that the main body of the SpaceX BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) weighs a staggering 723 times more than a Tesla Model 3. Talk about perspective. The BFR (Big Falcon Rocket) will be the Mars-colonizing BFR spaceship we’ve all been hearing about for the past few months. Musk intends to establish a 1 million resident Mars colony city within the next half of a century and the first mission may be going out as soon as 2020.

The BFR will likely accommodate 100 or more passengers at a time. It will feature a main body (shown in this comparison) and a rocket that is slated to feature 31 Raptor engines and be capable of lofting 150 tons (136 metric tons) to low Earth orbit. According to Musk, all both the rocket and the main body are to be fully reusable, cutting the cost of Mars missions substantially.

Grab a look at the comparison in a tweet by Elon Musk right below.