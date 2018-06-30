Milk & More Introduces 200 StreetScooter Electric Milk Floats

6 H BY MARK KANE

Milk & More, Britain’s largest milk delivery service, is going electric, introducing its quietest and most environmentally friendly delivery vehicles to date.

The company purchased 200 StreetScooter all-electric vans, produced in Germany by Deutsche Post DHL, which already operates 5,500 of those on its own.

By ordering StreetScooter, Milk & More replaces one third of its diesel vans and already noted a 90% reduction on operational fuel costs. Customers should be happy because early morning deliveries will be quiet.

The investment of £6.5 million ($8.6 million) makes Milk & More one of the largest operators of electric vehicles in the country.

StreetScooter is able to take up to 905 kg of payload and an eight-metre cube box, enabling Milk & More to carry 860 pints of milk at a time. Range stands at 75 miles (120 km).

Patrick Müller, CEO of Milk & More, said: