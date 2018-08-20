Michigan Gets Its First Class 8 Electric Truck

1 H BY MARK KANE

First class 8 all-electric truck in Michigan has entered service

Orange EV and Firefly Transportation Services announced the deployment of Michigan’s first class 8 all-electric truck.

The Orange EV T-Series terminal truck is utilized for yard management operations for a leading manufacturer of consumer packaged goods, with a goal to reduce costs and emissions.

Whether it means Michigan is looking at electrification with a kinder eye or not? It’s too early to tell, we believe.

“Firefly offers leading-edge transportation services, providing customers with Orange EV’s 100% battery-electric yard trucks for spotting operations. For this consumer brand leader, Firefly has delivered the first commercially deployed, pure electric Class 8 truck in the state of Michigan.” “Orange EV’s industry-leading fleet of Class 8 battery-electric trucks, commercially deployed since 2015, recently surpassed 575,000 miles and 161,000 “key on” hours. Fleets using Orange EV trucks have repeatedly affirmed increased reliability and driver satisfaction as well as reduced maintenance and downtime. With operational cost savings of $20,000 to $60,000 annually, total cost of ownership of an Orange EV electric is often significantly less than that of a diesel.”

Mike Saxton, Orange EV’s Chief Commercial Officer commented:

“To cut operating costs, improve operations, and reduce emissions all at the same time requires firms to do things differently,” . “Firefly’s team of respected logistics industry leaders has built a new model for transportation services free from the burdens of older diesel technologies.”

Mike Bohnstengel, Principal Partner at Firefly Transportation Services said:

“From a warehouse and logistics standpoint, we’ve done those jobs, been in those roles, and understand the challenges facing traditional diesel yard management where fleets are hard-pressed to find more savings or productivity. Legacy equipment and systems don’t meet the demands of today’s transportation environment. Firefly’s fresh approach delivers immediate cost savings with fuel costs reduced 80 percent or more. Through onboard telematics, key performance indicators, and real-time reporting and analysis, we help clients better understand and manage current yard operations, identify efficiencies, and improve bottom line productivity.” “Some find it hard to believe that an electric truck can do everything their old diesel does while also being cooler, quieter, and lower cost to operate. We invite fleets to drive the Orange EV truck and experience safer, emission-free yard management for themselves.”

Source: Green Car Congress