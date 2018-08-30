MGB Goes Electric With Help From RBW Classic Electric Cars

5 H BY MARK KANE

Turning classics into electric is the way to go

The British classic motoring specialist RBW Classic Electric Cars announced a new offer of electric classics – the RMW MGB Recreation and the RBW Jaguar XKSS Recreation – for all those who would like to recreationally drive in style and silence (up to 155 miles or almost 250 km).

The cars will get EV components from renowned supplier Zytek Automotive (part of Continental) and a new body shell for better safety. The offer is limited to an initial run of 30 examples.

The public presentation is scheduled from the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show from 9-11 November at Birmingham’s NEC.

Prices stand at £83,000 ($108,450) for MGB and £150,000 for the XKSS ($196,000), which means most of us will remain just fans, not owners.

RMW MGB Recreation spec

0-60 mph (nearly 100 km/h) in 8 seconds

Top speed limited to 105 mph (169 km/h)

Full charge gives a range in excess of 155 miles (249 km)

Peak power output of 70 kW. Technical data: maximum rpm 11800, with a peak Nm of 226

More about the offer:

“The aim is to create a stunning vehicle that has the aesthetic appeal of a classic car but with all the engineering of a modern electric vehicle. The first of the electric designs is the RBW MGB recreation, which affords all the stylings of an MGB, with the second being the RBW XKSS recreation, based on the Jaguar model. Both cars preserve these iconic designs for the future classic motorist. To ensure drivers comfortable driving and complete safety, rather than taking an old body shell with distressed and tired metal, RBW has partnered with British Motor Heritage and Gregson Polska to provide brand new body shells.” “The limited-edition hand-built models, with an initial 30 examples created, launched to the motoring trade at Cenex, a showcase of low carbon vehicle technologies, on 12/13 September. A public launch will follow at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show from 9-11 November at Birmingham’s NEC where enthusiasts can reserve their vehicle with a small deposit.”

Managing Director Peter Swain said: