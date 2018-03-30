MG To Build Electric Roadster To Rival Mazda Miata
It’s set to arrive before 2020.
Finally. MG, that British sports car maker that doesn’t make a sports car, is… well, making a sports car.
The Chinese-owned brand which has turned out mostly re-badged Chinese motors since its revival in the late 2000s is working on a sports car once again – an electric sports car.
The all-wheel-drive car will be similar in size to the sports car benchmark, the Mazda MX-5, but will no doubt weigh and cost more given its electric drivetrain.
“[We are working on an] MG motorsport car, two-seater sports car [then] two years later EV. This car will have plug-in, totally new platform sports cars,” said MG head of design Shao Jinfeng.
The new sports car is one that 10-year Volkswagen veteran Jinfeng hopes can lead a revival for the brand, which has struggled in Britain, despite its well-heeled Chinese owners.
“I will make MG brand more closer to its history, but step by step, because the brand stops for several years,” he said. “This brand died, so we need to get back [first].”
The main focus of MG’s sports car is yet to be determined, although outright acceleration over handling will likely be the direction given the increased weight an electric drivetrain brings.
Source: CarAdvice
9 Comments on "MG To Build Electric Roadster To Rival Mazda Miata"
Karma Strikes.
Because the Electric Motor is the Perfect Rotary Engine, and Mazda has been excellent at slow-walking hybrids, plugin’s and EV’s, with none.
If they have the luck of Jag with it’s new I-Pace all will be fine.
Would love to see a BEV Miata-like vehicle. Shouldn’t be much more expensive than a Miata though. I was looking at those last weekend and they are going for $30k+ now! Give it 250 miles of range (so what, maybe 60 kWh in a car that small) and sell it for $35k and you’ve got a winner!
The problem I see is that these small roadsters are so fun because they are light, almost feeling like a heavy go-kart.
I don’t know if the weight penalty of the batteries would destroy this factor
This is 100% the appeal, and purpose of the Miata. They aimed for as close to a ton as possible. With current EV tech that’s impossible. Add in an extra 200kg of battery, plus the wider tires to manage that weight and all of the extra torque and the whole formula of the car is ruined.
There are solutions: BMW’s i3 for example.
Carbon fiber: stronger than steel and never rusts.
But carbon fibre increases the price quite substantially, I remember manufacturers laughed at Alfa Romeo for trying to build a full carbon fire sports car for 50.000, they didn’t manage to meet that price either
“The main focus of MG’s sports car is yet to be determined, although outright acceleration over handling will likely be the direction given the increased weight an electric drivetrain brings.”
If that is true, Mazda has little to worry about. Every Miata owner drives one because of the handing and driving dynamics, not acceleration.
On the contrary, I suspect MG will try to make it more like the I-Pace experience, where driving dynamics rule over cheap acceleration parlor tricks. That would be much more impressive, although it would still be lard-mobile compared to the light weight Miata.