MG Reveals eZS: Brand’s First Ever Electric Car

BY MARK KANE

MG introduces its first production BEV in China

The British brand MG (part of Chinese compnay SAIC), unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show its first all-electric production model, the eZS. It’s the electric version of the conventional ZS compact SUV.

There are not many details, but it seems that MG eZS can go up to 286 miles (460 km) on the old NEDC cycle, which should translate to maybe 220 miles (350 km) in the real world.

Currently, there is no confirmation of sales outside of China, so keep your fingers crossed for this BEV if it fits your style and liking.

Source: Autocar