MG Reveals eZS: Brand’s First Ever Electric Car
MG introduces its first production BEV in China
The British brand MG (part of Chinese compnay SAIC), unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show its first all-electric production model, the eZS. It’s the electric version of the conventional ZS compact SUV.
There are not many details, but it seems that MG eZS can go up to 286 miles (460 km) on the old NEDC cycle, which should translate to maybe 220 miles (350 km) in the real world.
Currently, there is no confirmation of sales outside of China, so keep your fingers crossed for this BEV if it fits your style and liking.
Source: Autocar
Categories: China
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "MG Reveals eZS: Brand’s First Ever Electric Car"
It looks like a Mazda CX-3, with a different grill. Wish MG would sell it in the US.
MG is *not* really a British brand. AFAIK, the UK design center & assembly plant (all parts were brought over from China) closed down in 2006. There are no MG current sport cars, certainly not ones that have anything British about them, and the MG label is just a badge stuck on mediocre Chinese compact SUVs, CUVs and sedans.