Meritor Reports 22 Truck Electrification Programs With Global OEMs

18 M BY MARK KANE

Meritor Blue Horizon electric drivetrain systems attracted 130 pilot orders

The truck industry around the world is finally gearing-up for electrification. Meritor announced that it is already engaged in 22 electrification programs with global OEMs.

The pilot project will result in putting at least 130 fully electric medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks on the road through 2020.

One of the first will be medium-duty Peterbilt Model 220EV Class 6 pick-up and delivery trucks.

“In the first half of 2019, a major fleet customer will begin operating the first of six medium-duty Peterbilt Model 220EV Class 6 pick-up and delivery trucks equipped with Meritor’s 14Xe electric drive systems and fully integrated subsystems from TransPower, a leader in electrification technologies for large commercial vehicles. In 2017, Meritor announced a strategic investment in TransPower. Meritor’s eCarrier platform integrates an electric motor into the axle, freeing up space for batteries and other components. This flexible design is the foundation for various drivetrain configurations, including full electric, hybrid and single or tandem axles with various options based on product application for vehicle Classes 5 through 8. Among the 130 commercial vehicles expected to be placed into service by 2020, 60 of these trucks received funding from the California Air Resources Board as part of a broader effort to reduce carbon emissions in freight facilities. In addition to the truck applications, a prototype school bus outfitted with Meritor and TransPower electrification solutions has been exceeding expectations during testing in Escondido, California since late May. Testing includes climbing steep grades, stop-and-go at low speeds, off-road and freeway driving as well as heavy-load hauling on rural roads.”

John Bennett, vice president and chief technology officer for Meritor said: