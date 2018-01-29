Mercedes Wheels Out Electric Car Roadmap, Car And Battery Factories Everywhere

13 hours ago by Mark Kane

Daimler will invest some 10 billion euros in electromobility to electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz and introduce more than 50 electrified vehicle variants by 2022 (including more than 10 BEVs).

The German company is preparing a total of six plants on three continents (five for the next-generation EQ models and the sixth is the Hambach factory in France where the smart ED is produced). The EQ assembly plants will be:

Bremen (Germany) – EQC from 2019

Sindelfingen (Germany) – EQ upper and luxury class

Rastatt (Germany) – EQA compact

Tuscaloosa (U.S.) – EQ SUV

Beijing (China) – EQC, soon after Bremen

Daimler is keeping its battery pack assembly process in-house too. Soon there will be five battery packs production plants (each ready for export if needed):

Kamenz (on-line)

Kamenz 2 (soon to be ready)

Beijing (China)

Tuscaloosa (U.S.)

Untertürkheim (Germany)

The first model is to be EQC all-electric SUV in 2019 made in Bremen and at BBAC in Beijing.

In 2017, Mercedes-Benz Cars set important strategic course for electromobility: Electric hubs for the production of electric vehicles and batteries are currently being built around the globe.

By 2022, Daimler will electrify the entire portfolio of Mercedes-Benz, offering customers at least one electrified alternative in all Mercedes-model series. The company is planning to offer more than 50 electrified vehicle variants. To that, Mercedes-Benz will be continuously supporting the development of plug-in hybrids and the introduction of 48-volt-systems. More than ten models of the over 50 electrified vehicles will be fully electric cars – in all segments, from smart to large SUVs.

Over the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Cars will be investing ten billion euros in the expansion of its electrical fleet and an additional one billion euros in a global battery production network within the worldwide production network. That way a global battery network is created, which currently comprises five battery factories on three continents.

While the start of production of the fortwo Coupé and Cabriolet at the smart plant in Hambach in 2017 already represent the start of the fourth generation of electric vehicles of the brand, the first electric vehicle of the new product and technology brand EQ will roll off the production line at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. Production of the EQC, an all-electric SUV, will start in 2019.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain said: