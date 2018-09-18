  1. Home
  3. Mercedes EQC To Be Followed By 9 M-B Electric Cars In 4 Years

BY MARK KANE

By 2022, Daimler will launch 10 EQ BEVs.

The first model in the technology brand Mercedes-Benz EQ is the Mercedes-Benz EQC. In four years, by 2022, the German manufacturer would like to offer 10 all-electric EQ models and 50 electrified (hybrids and plug-in hybrids).

The starting point is the SUV, which is the right market perspective move for now (growing sales of SUVs and higher margins makes it easier to hide costs) and from a technical point of view (more space and elevated position), it’s easier to go long-range electric. However, an important part of the EQ lineup will be sedans/saloons.

Here is the list of the EQ that were confirmed or expected, unofficially:

  1. Mercedes-Benz EQC (SUV)
  2. Mercedes-Benz EQA (compact hatchback)
  3. Mercedes-Benz EQB (small SUV/crossover)
  4. Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship saloon
  5. smart fortwo EQ
  6. smart fortwo cabriolet EQ
  7. smart forfour EQ
  8. V-Class Vito EQ (passenger version),
  9. speculation: EQA-based saloon (would be strong in the Chinese market)
  10. unknown

Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche said:

“With those 10 vehicles, we cover 60% of our relevant segments.” He said that any future vehicles could address the remaining 40%, depending on demand.”

“More broadly, Zetsche said that in the future, as electric car sales ramp up, it might be that Mercedes drops the EQ brand and instead there would just be EQ versions of its other key lines: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and standard Mercedes cars.”

Mercedes-Benz EQC (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge)
17 photos
Source: Autocar

17 Comments on "Mercedes EQC To Be Followed By 9 M-B Electric Cars In 4 Years"

Another Euro point of view

IMO the Audi approach of starting production before product reveal is a lot more “elegant”. I look forward to the Audi EV reveal even if I have low expectations as far as range is concerned because of the this SUV body form and by the fact that those European luxury EVS seems to be pretty heavy. I take it Audi, Mercedes & Jaguar are scared to death of battery issue thus took no risk at all which means low energy density batteries. They will learn quick.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
F150 Brian

The advance reveal is and always has been a sign of desperation.
Either the company is trying to say “wait, don’t buy from my competition cause I have something coming soon” or they need money and are asking for deposits to help fund it.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Benz

10 in the next 4 years.

Probably only 1 in 2019: Mercedes Benz EQA (hatchback).

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
John

Ah, the good old “3-4 years from now” commitment.. Funny how the goal line always keeps getting pushed out.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
jelloslug

Remember when GM said that they would have 2 new EVs in 18 months and 20 in five years? That was almost a year ago and there has not been a peep from them…

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
John

To my point..

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
jelloslug

It’s the good old “just around the corner” scenario.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
F150 Brian

Actually it used to be 5 years out, which is low credibility since that’s beyond the current development cycle.
3-4 is more credible since they’d have to have started on them already to deliver in that’s time frame.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
John

Yeah, but every year it’s “3-4 years.”

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
CU

Just like model Y….

Vote Up3-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
TM3x2 Chris

I hope that MB will start the BEV design from scratch instead of converting the existing cars into electrics. Its EQC revealed yesterday suffered from the “BEV inside ICE” syndrome.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
jon

likely a jack of all trades master of none platform

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
F150 Brian

Time will tell. If they get cost savings from shared parts and reuse of factory equipment, and the cost of doing this is not having a frunk, then it’s the right decision.
And please don’t respond with efficiency differences. As long as they are putting motors transverse between the wheels, they’ve gone far enough from the ICE architecture to eliminate the issue. Remaining efficiency issues are in the coefficient of drag and EV drivetrain.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Nono13

The cost is also a tinier wheelbase than the I-Pace (for example) despite of being lengthier. The bonnet is too big on the EQC.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tech01x

The bigger problem is that the technology in the EQC is lagging for 2018, much less 2020 or 2021. Will they catch up? If not, it doesn’t matter how many models are coming out, they will be moribund from day 1.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Mark.ca

10???
3 of the are the Smart, a speculation and an unknown. So should we call it 5 then?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Andy

Nice to see their naming convention has gone out the window with the EQ line. Their ICE versions are easy to work out what form factor they are – “G” being SUV, ** “class” being sedan, etc. Hopefully they move to that again somewhere in the near future.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago