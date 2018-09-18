Mercedes EQC To Be Followed By 9 M-B Electric Cars In 4 Years
By 2022, Daimler will launch 10 EQ BEVs.
The first model in the technology brand Mercedes-Benz EQ is the Mercedes-Benz EQC. In four years, by 2022, the German manufacturer would like to offer 10 all-electric EQ models and 50 electrified (hybrids and plug-in hybrids).
The starting point is the SUV, which is the right market perspective move for now (growing sales of SUVs and higher margins makes it easier to hide costs) and from a technical point of view (more space and elevated position), it’s easier to go long-range electric. However, an important part of the EQ lineup will be sedans/saloons.
Here is the list of the EQ that were confirmed or expected, unofficially:
- Mercedes-Benz EQC (SUV)
- Mercedes-Benz EQA (compact hatchback)
- Mercedes-Benz EQB (small SUV/crossover)
- Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship saloon
- smart fortwo EQ
- smart fortwo cabriolet EQ
- smart forfour EQ
- V-Class Vito EQ (passenger version),
- speculation: EQA-based saloon (would be strong in the Chinese market)
- unknown
Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche said:
“With those 10 vehicles, we cover 60% of our relevant segments.” He said that any future vehicles could address the remaining 40%, depending on demand.”
“More broadly, Zetsche said that in the future, as electric car sales ramp up, it might be that Mercedes drops the EQ brand and instead there would just be EQ versions of its other key lines: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and standard Mercedes cars.”
Source: Autocar
Categories: Mercedes
Leave a Reply
17 Comments on "Mercedes EQC To Be Followed By 9 M-B Electric Cars In 4 Years"
IMO the Audi approach of starting production before product reveal is a lot more “elegant”. I look forward to the Audi EV reveal even if I have low expectations as far as range is concerned because of the this SUV body form and by the fact that those European luxury EVS seems to be pretty heavy. I take it Audi, Mercedes & Jaguar are scared to death of battery issue thus took no risk at all which means low energy density batteries. They will learn quick.
The advance reveal is and always has been a sign of desperation.
Either the company is trying to say “wait, don’t buy from my competition cause I have something coming soon” or they need money and are asking for deposits to help fund it.
10 in the next 4 years.
Probably only 1 in 2019: Mercedes Benz EQA (hatchback).
Ah, the good old “3-4 years from now” commitment.. Funny how the goal line always keeps getting pushed out.
Remember when GM said that they would have 2 new EVs in 18 months and 20 in five years? That was almost a year ago and there has not been a peep from them…
To my point..
It’s the good old “just around the corner” scenario.
Actually it used to be 5 years out, which is low credibility since that’s beyond the current development cycle.
3-4 is more credible since they’d have to have started on them already to deliver in that’s time frame.
Yeah, but every year it’s “3-4 years.”
Just like model Y….
I hope that MB will start the BEV design from scratch instead of converting the existing cars into electrics. Its EQC revealed yesterday suffered from the “BEV inside ICE” syndrome.
likely a jack of all trades master of none platform
Time will tell. If they get cost savings from shared parts and reuse of factory equipment, and the cost of doing this is not having a frunk, then it’s the right decision.
And please don’t respond with efficiency differences. As long as they are putting motors transverse between the wheels, they’ve gone far enough from the ICE architecture to eliminate the issue. Remaining efficiency issues are in the coefficient of drag and EV drivetrain.
The cost is also a tinier wheelbase than the I-Pace (for example) despite of being lengthier. The bonnet is too big on the EQC.
The bigger problem is that the technology in the EQC is lagging for 2018, much less 2020 or 2021. Will they catch up? If not, it doesn’t matter how many models are coming out, they will be moribund from day 1.
10???
3 of the are the Smart, a speculation and an unknown. So should we call it 5 then?
Nice to see their naming convention has gone out the window with the EQ line. Their ICE versions are easy to work out what form factor they are – “G” being SUV, ** “class” being sedan, etc. Hopefully they move to that again somewhere in the near future.