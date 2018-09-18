Mercedes EQC To Be Followed By 9 M-B Electric Cars In 4 Years

4 H BY MARK KANE

By 2022, Daimler will launch 10 EQ BEVs.

The first model in the technology brand Mercedes-Benz EQ is the Mercedes-Benz EQC. In four years, by 2022, the German manufacturer would like to offer 10 all-electric EQ models and 50 electrified (hybrids and plug-in hybrids).

The starting point is the SUV, which is the right market perspective move for now (growing sales of SUVs and higher margins makes it easier to hide costs) and from a technical point of view (more space and elevated position), it’s easier to go long-range electric. However, an important part of the EQ lineup will be sedans/saloons.

Here is the list of the EQ that were confirmed or expected, unofficially:

Mercedes-Benz EQC (SUV) Mercedes-Benz EQA (compact hatchback) Mercedes-Benz EQB (small SUV/crossover) Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship saloon smart fortwo EQ smart fortwo cabriolet EQ smart forfour EQ V-Class Vito EQ (passenger version), speculation: EQA-based saloon (would be strong in the Chinese market) unknown

Mercedes CEO Dieter Zetsche said:

“With those 10 vehicles, we cover 60% of our relevant segments.” He said that any future vehicles could address the remaining 40%, depending on demand.” “More broadly, Zetsche said that in the future, as electric car sales ramp up, it might be that Mercedes drops the EQ brand and instead there would just be EQ versions of its other key lines: Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and standard Mercedes cars.”