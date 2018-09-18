Mercedes Now Says 200-Mile Range Estimate For EQC Isn’t Correct
Range should be equal to its competitors.
When the Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC launched yesterday, there was a palpable sense of disappointment among many observers. Instead of focusing on the fact that a significant player was launching a brand new all-electric vehicle in the popular crossover category, much of the surrounding discussion was focused its range, which was given in press materials as “up to 200 miles.” Turns out that number should have been higher. Oops.
Contacted by Green Car Reports, Mercedes spokesperson Michael Minielly advised that the 200-mile figure was a not right. Said he to the publication,
“Our colleagues in Stuttgart have advised us that the preliminary estimated range figure for the EQC of 200 miles for the U.S. market is incorrect. For now, we ask that you please use the 450-km NEDC figure (approximately 279 miles). The official U.S. range will be communicated closer to market launch.“
So, that clears all that up, right? Well, not quite. the 450-kilometer (279-mile) number is rather meaningless. The archaic, wildly inaccurate NEDC testing procedure has been replaced by the much-better WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) and though it’s still not as accurate as our own EPA system, it’s a huge improvement. So, what might the range figure actually be?
Our own Mark Kane, familiar with how the different testing systems correspond with each other, estimates that the EQC will be given an EPA rating of approximately 222 miles. Seeing as the battery-powered Benz has an 80-kWh battery (usable — the actual capacity is probably around 90 kWh) and its efficiency stated as 22.2 kWh per 100 km (62 miles), we feel that this reinforces our estimate.
While the reality is even 222 miles can’t be seen as a breakthrough for a vehicle only arriving in 2020, it certainly does roll off the tongue better than the original figure, and it does match up with its competitors. The Jaguar I-Pace is estimated by its makers to have an EPA range of 220 miles, downgraded from an earlier estimate of 240 miles, while its other two declared contenders, the BMW iX3, and Audi e-tron, both have ranges of 249 miles (WLTP).
The elephant in the room, of course, is the Tesla Model Y. Although the Silicon Valley automaker doesn’t have the manufacturing capacity to even build the yet-to-be-revealed mid-sized crossover SUV, it is expected to (eventually) be based on the Model 3 platform and so will likely have a range of at least 280 miles. In our opinion, 300 miles should have been the target range for the established premium brands to hit if they really wanted to impress.
Still, with the distance on a single charge being so greatly improved over sub-100 miles of the first (non-Tesla) generation of lithium-powered electric vehicles, we think it makes more sense to focus on other aspects of the vehicles for now, since 220 miles is plenty of range for the everyday needs of the vast majority of customers. Ultimately, range will climb as battery technology improves, but for now, to torture an idiom, a 222-mile bird in the hand is better than two 300-mile birds in the bush.
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Source: Green Car Reports
Categories: Mercedes
23 Comments on "Mercedes Now Says 200-Mile Range Estimate For EQC Isn’t Correct"
It’s a bit sad that with all the hype, teasers, press and all, they couldn’t even get the range right. It seemed low to me too, but I figure it will all come out the wash once people are actually out driving them.
It also seems a bit a low side on the top end at 112 mph.
I don’t know all the details of it but I kind of agree. Seems rather unprofessional on behalf of Mercedes. Now those WLTP regulation/testing protocol seems a complete last minute mess according to (I admit) the little info I could gather so Mercedes might only be partially responsible.
It’s electronically limited, like most of German premium marques (although usually higher). The reality is it’s a road going SUV, not a race car, so why does it need to go above 112mph anyway? As long as it’s got good acceleration up to 90mph then there’s no issue in my books.
Unless of course you’re German and live next to an autobahn, in which case it’s still an SUV… 😉
Good write up Dominick, I agree with everything you wrote.
+1
Design is clearly made for China market. Front is ugly as hell…
Generic ICE design.
222 Miles sounds a lot better than “up to” 200 miles EPA range.
I’m not 100% with you on 300 mile base range – 250 is more of my floor, and I live in the desert where my Volt’s range is routinely reduced by the car sitting outside in the 115F heat in direct sunlight all day plus A/C blasting on the drive to and from work. 250 miles of EPA range is plenty to go 150 miles at highway speeds with A/C.
Point taken.
250 miles, I believe is a great range for crossovers of mainstream brands like Hyundai and Chevrolet. I believe premium brands really need to offer more.
I think the premium brands could differentiate themselves with faster CHARGING, rather than longer range. Personally, I’d rather have 250 miles of range and 150kW charging than 300 miles of range (and the weight/battery volume associated with that) and 100 kW charging.
Agreed. Range is less of an issue if a good network of (at least) 150 kW is in support and you have an EV that can withstand this charging rate. Seems Audi & Porsche got this better than Mercedes (150 kW charging rate for Audi eTron as opposed to 110 kW for Mercedes EQC). Now lets see how fast charging networks like Ionity do expand.
Good rule of thumb is to multiply NEDC figures by 0.7 to get actual realistic range.
So 279 miles NEDC is actually 195 miles in the real world…. well done MB even worse than the 200 mile figure!
NEDC figures are always very unreliable. I don’t think you can deduce the real world mileage based on that.
It’s a rule of thumb, not a law set in stone, it depends on the vehicle.
NEDC range of the Model X 75D is 417 km (259 miles), with an EPA range of 237 miles (380km) so the numbers are all over the place in reality. It’s certainly not 0.7 across the board.
That said Tesla are known to under range their vehicles so maybe that’s one of the reasons?
Frunk there?
No, frunk is not what MB does.
It’s a decent range, range is not everything, there are ICE car that can do 1000Km with one gas tank.
Some peoples will buy it because it is a Mercedes even if it means paying more if you ever go to the dealer after the warranty
“a 222-mile bird in the hand is better than two 300-mile birds in the bush”
What’s in the bush is a 3.
Most likely with the price of an MB it will be the same price as a non optioned LR TM3.
Most will buy it just because it’s a Benz.
Personally, I doubt that MB would be less than $75k. That’s closer to the TM3 Performance model price.
The Tech Spec Video article stated the car’s range is 248 miles.
Looks like the Germans are struggling to catch up with Tesla. One exception: Porsche. *If*Taycan really charges 80% in 20 minutes and *if* it really costs about the same as Model S and *once* comprehensive 350KW charging infrastructure is in place, that’s when we’ll have a very serious German Tesla competitor on our hands.
At least the German makes are finally doing something on the BEV front. Porsche, MB, the upcoming BMW and Audi, that’s not bad at all.
Thank you Tesla for shaking up the German auto industry.