Mercedes Electric Trucks Show Up At Fastned Station

3 H BY MARK KANE

Electric trucks need to recharge from time to time too.

Dutch fast charging company Fastned noticed at one of its stations a surprising visit of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, that are not yet available – the prototype eActros truck and eSprinter van.

The Fastned charging stations can handle all kinds of vehicles, even trucks that normally would not be able to use general fast chargers in some tight parking lots.

Also, the power output in many stations was increased to 175 kW (compared to the standard 50 kW), which should be enough to keep charging time reasonable for high-capacity battery packs. In the case of eActros, Daimler said three hours are needed at 80 kW DC charging. We are not sure how high power can be accepted, but 240 kWh, in theory, should be able to use the full 175 kW.

Mercedes-Benz eActros spec:

two versions – 18 or 25 tonnes

or 240 kWh battery pack

battery pack up to 200 km (125 miles) of range

of range ZF AVE 130 twin-motor drive axle – the system output stands at 250 kW and 970 Nm

and fast charging at 80 kW it takes three hours (at least 11 hours at 20 kW)

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter:

41.4 kWh batery or 55 kWh battery

batery or battery around 115 km (71 miles) with 41 kWh or around 150 km (93 miles) with 55 kWh when conditions are unfavourable

or around when conditions are unfavourable payload of 900 kg (55 kWh) or 1,040 kg (41 kWh) and maximum cargo volume is 10.5 m 3

84 kW and 300 Nm of torque

top speed of 80 km/h conserves energy and increases the range (alternatively, it can be configured for a top speed of up to 120 km/h)

Surprise visit of a 100% electric Daimler truck to a Fastned station 👍 pic.twitter.com/u5tEFpc440 — Fastned (@Fastned) October 2, 2018