Mercedes Electric Trucks Show Up At Fastned Station
Electric trucks need to recharge from time to time too.
Dutch fast charging company Fastned noticed at one of its stations a surprising visit of new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, that are not yet available – the prototype eActros truck and eSprinter van.
The Fastned charging stations can handle all kinds of vehicles, even trucks that normally would not be able to use general fast chargers in some tight parking lots.
Also, the power output in many stations was increased to 175 kW (compared to the standard 50 kW), which should be enough to keep charging time reasonable for high-capacity battery packs. In the case of eActros, Daimler said three hours are needed at 80 kW DC charging. We are not sure how high power can be accepted, but 240 kWh, in theory, should be able to use the full 175 kW.
Mercedes-Benz eActros spec:
- two versions – 18 or 25 tonnes
- 240 kWh battery pack
- up to 200 km (125 miles) of range
- ZF AVE 130 twin-motor drive axle – the system output stands at 250 kW and 970 Nm
- fast charging at 80 kW it takes three hours (at least 11 hours at 20 kW)
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter:
- 41.4 kWh batery or 55 kWh battery
- around 115 km (71 miles) with 41 kWh or around 150 km (93 miles) with 55 kWh when conditions are unfavourable
- payload of 900 kg (55 kWh) or 1,040 kg (41 kWh) and maximum cargo volume is 10.5 m3
- 84 kW and 300 Nm of torque
- top speed of 80 km/h conserves energy and increases the range (alternatively, it can be configured for a top speed of up to 120 km/h)
The flat nose is due to maximum lengths of the vehicles in the EU. They are this flat to maximize the possible length of the trailer. Trucks in the US and EU genereally look very different. Edit: Of course, I mean semi-trucks.
