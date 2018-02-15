Mercedes-Benz To Unveil First Production EQ Electric In Geneva

14 hours ago by Mark Kane

Just around two weeks left to the Geneva Motor Show, where, as always, we will see a lot of new plug-in electric cars and bold premiers.

Mercedes-Benz just announced that it will show the first series-production model from the electric EQ brand – it’s not said directly, but the German maker is certainly referring to the EQC all-electric SUV.

The EQC will enter the market in 2019 with at least 500 km (310 miles) of NEDC range.

In related news, Mercedes is moving forward with on-board chargers and from March on will offer three-phase 22 kW chargers in Europe, which will be quite fast in recharging its plug-in hybrids models with around 10 kWh of batteries.