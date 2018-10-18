Mercedes-Benz Introduces S 560 e Plug-In Hybrid With 13.5 kWh Battery

Stuttgart. The third generation of the plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-Benz is due to be launched. The new S 560 e (combined fuel consumption: 2.6-2.5 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions: 59-57 g/km, combined electrical consumption: 20.2-20.0 kWh/100 km)1 can be ordered from 10 October. The modified components and the intelligent powertrain management’s new anticipatory functions give the customer enhanced electric performance and, last but not least, added convenience thanks to faster charging times. In the luxury saloon – available exclusively with a long wheelbase (V 222) – the efficiency of the 9G-TRONIC plug-in-hybrid transmission and a new lithium-ion battery are good for an all-electric range of around 50 kilometres. The hybrid drive system in the S 560 e combines the 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 petrol engine with 90 kW of EQ Power to deliver a maximum system output of up to 350 kW. The vehicle launch is scheduled for this month. Prices start at 96,065 euro2.

Plug-in hybrids are a key technology on the road to a locally emission-free future for the automobile. They offer customers the benefits of two worlds: in town they run in all-electric mode, while on long journeys they benefit from the range of the combustion engine. They make the vehicle more efficient overall because they can firstly recover energy and secondly allow the combustion engine to run in favourable operating ranges. Mercedes-Benz is driving forward with the development of its plug-in hybrids under the motto EQ Power.

The hybrid drive system in the S 560 e combines the 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 petrol engine with an electric output of 90 kW. What’s more, its lithium-ion battery stores a lot more energy, giving it an all-electric range of around 50 kilometres. The new cell chemistry with lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (Li‑NMC) makes for a cell capacity of 37 Ah (previously 22 Ah). The highly efficient battery system in the S-Class comes, for the first time, from the wholly owned Daimler subsidiary Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE. The DC/DC converter previously housed separately in the luggage compartment is now installed in the power electronics housing. Despite an increase of around 50 percent in its energy content, the dimensions of the new battery are smaller than those of its predecessor.

Thanks to a water-cooled on-board charger with a capacity of 7.4 kW, the battery can be charged from 10 to 100 percent SoC (State of Charge) in approx. 1.5 hours at a Wallbox (Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new generation of these, too) if the full power is used. The same is possible in around five hours even at a conventional domestic power socket.

The four operating modes of the hybrid powertrain management and the five driving programs selectable by the driver control the interaction of the technology, meaning that the driver always has the final decision regarding whether to use the dynamic combination of engine and electric motor or opt for the luxury saloon’s supremely efficient mode. In the case of the latter, the management system activates the combustion engine as little as possible and also ensures optimum distribution of the battery charge for the current route.

To this end, the ECO Assist uses the data from all the driving assistance systems, including the navigation system, and indicates to the driver when it is best to come off the accelerator, both on the display and by means of the resistance point on the accelerator pedal. The reward is many miles driven without the combustion engine, which means all the more opportunity to enjoy the unique comfort of the S-Class.

Electrical pre-entry climate control for the interior

The S 560 e is made particularly comfortable by the exceptional climate comfort. The high-voltage on-board electrical system supplies not only the powertrain components and the vacuum pump of the regenerative braking system, but also the electric refrigerant compressor and the high-voltage heater booster. Both allow pre-entry climate control of the interior not only in summer but also in winter because they can also operate without the combustion engine.

Technical data at a glance:

S 560 e1 Number of cylinders/arrangement/type 6/V/petrol Displacement (cc) 2996 Rated output of combustion engine (kW/hp at rpm) 270/367 at 5500-6000 Rated torque of combustion engine (Nm at rpm) 500 at 1800-4500 Rated output of electric motor (kW) 90 System output (kW/hp) 350/476 System torque (Nm) 700 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 5.0 Top speed (km/h) 250 Top speed, electric (km/h) over 130 Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km) 2.6-2.5 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) 59-57 Total battery capacity (kWh) 13.5 Combined electrical consumption (kWh/100 km) 20.2-20.0 Electric range (km) up to 50

1 The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO 2 figures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com

2 Suggested retail price in Germany excl. 19% VAT.