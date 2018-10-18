Mercedes-Benz Introduces S 560 e Plug-In Hybrid With 13.5 kWh Battery
The new plug-in hybrid S-Class drives further in electric mode.
Mercedes-Benz is introducing the third generation of its S-Class hybrid, the Mercedes-Benz S 560 e, which is available for order from October 10, 2018.
The first hybrid (non-plug-in) was introduced in 2009, while the second-generation with a 8.7 kWh battery and plug-in capability was available from 2014. The latest generation is signed EQ Power.
The new S 560 e is equipped with a higher capacity battery – 13.5 kWh (up 55%) for up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range – thanks to 37 Ah lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (Li-NMC) cells instead of the previous 22 Ah. The dimensions of the new battery are smaller than those of its predecessor.
The previous generation had 8.7 kWh and 33 km (21 miles) NEDC range or 12 miles (19 km) EPA. The new EPA rating could be around 20 miles with this capacity increase.
Suggested retail price in Germany, excluding 19% VAT, starts from €96,065 (over $111,000).
Mercedes-Benz S 560 e spec:
- 13.5 kWh battery (37 Ah lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt NMC cells) produced by Daimler’s Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.0 seconds
- System output of up to 350 kW (476 hp) and 700 Nm – 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 petrol engine with 90 kW electric motor
- rear wheel-drive
- top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph), up to 130 km/h (81 mph) in all-electric mode
- charging takes 1.5 hours (10-100% State of Charge) using 7.4 kW on-board charger
Press blast:
Sales release Mercedes-Benz S 560 e: The S-Class of hybrids due to be launched
Stuttgart. The third generation of the plug-in hybrid from Mercedes-Benz is due to be launched. The new S 560 e (combined fuel consumption: 2.6-2.5 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 59-57 g/km, combined electrical consumption: 20.2-20.0 kWh/100 km)1 can be ordered from 10 October. The modified components and the intelligent powertrain management’s new anticipatory functions give the customer enhanced electric performance and, last but not least, added convenience thanks to faster charging times. In the luxury saloon – available exclusively with a long wheelbase (V 222) – the efficiency of the 9G-TRONIC plug-in-hybrid transmission and a new lithium-ion battery are good for an all-electric range of around 50 kilometres. The hybrid drive system in the S 560 e combines the 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 petrol engine with 90 kW of EQ Power to deliver a maximum system output of up to 350 kW. The vehicle launch is scheduled for this month. Prices start at 96,065 euro2.
Plug-in hybrids are a key technology on the road to a locally emission-free future for the automobile. They offer customers the benefits of two worlds: in town they run in all-electric mode, while on long journeys they benefit from the range of the combustion engine. They make the vehicle more efficient overall because they can firstly recover energy and secondly allow the combustion engine to run in favourable operating ranges. Mercedes-Benz is driving forward with the development of its plug-in hybrids under the motto EQ Power.
The hybrid drive system in the S 560 e combines the 270 kW (367 hp) of the V6 petrol engine with an electric output of 90 kW. What’s more, its lithium-ion battery stores a lot more energy, giving it an all-electric range of around 50 kilometres. The new cell chemistry with lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt (Li‑NMC) makes for a cell capacity of 37 Ah (previously 22 Ah). The highly efficient battery system in the S-Class comes, for the first time, from the wholly owned Daimler subsidiary Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE. The DC/DC converter previously housed separately in the luggage compartment is now installed in the power electronics housing. Despite an increase of around 50 percent in its energy content, the dimensions of the new battery are smaller than those of its predecessor.
Thanks to a water-cooled on-board charger with a capacity of 7.4 kW, the battery can be charged from 10 to 100 percent SoC (State of Charge) in approx. 1.5 hours at a Wallbox (Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new generation of these, too) if the full power is used. The same is possible in around five hours even at a conventional domestic power socket.
The four operating modes of the hybrid powertrain management and the five driving programs selectable by the driver control the interaction of the technology, meaning that the driver always has the final decision regarding whether to use the dynamic combination of engine and electric motor or opt for the luxury saloon’s supremely efficient mode. In the case of the latter, the management system activates the combustion engine as little as possible and also ensures optimum distribution of the battery charge for the current route.
To this end, the ECO Assist uses the data from all the driving assistance systems, including the navigation system, and indicates to the driver when it is best to come off the accelerator, both on the display and by means of the resistance point on the accelerator pedal. The reward is many miles driven without the combustion engine, which means all the more opportunity to enjoy the unique comfort of the S-Class.
Electrical pre-entry climate control for the interior
The S 560 e is made particularly comfortable by the exceptional climate comfort. The high-voltage on-board electrical system supplies not only the powertrain components and the vacuum pump of the regenerative braking system, but also the electric refrigerant compressor and the high-voltage heater booster. Both allow pre-entry climate control of the interior not only in summer but also in winter because they can also operate without the combustion engine.
Technical data at a glance:
S 560 e1 Number of cylinders/arrangement/type 6/V/petrol Displacement (cc) 2996 Rated output of combustion engine (kW/hp at rpm) 270/367 at 5500-6000 Rated torque of combustion engine (Nm at rpm) 500 at 1800-4500 Rated output of electric motor (kW) 90 System output (kW/hp) 350/476 System torque (Nm) 700 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 5.0 Top speed (km/h) 250 Top speed, electric (km/h) over 130 Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km) 2.6-2.5 Combined CO2 emissions (g/km) 59-57 Total battery capacity (kWh) 13.5 Combined electrical consumption (kWh/100 km) 20.2-20.0 Electric range (km) up to 50
1 The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are the “NEDC CO2 figures” according to Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures. Further information on the vehicles on offer, including the WLTP values, can be found for each country at www.mercedes-benz.com
2 Suggested retail price in Germany excl. 19% VAT.
13 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz Introduces S 560 e Plug-In Hybrid With 13.5 kWh Battery"
This is a great incremental step. — Year 2010.
I just hope it sells.
This is exactly what I thought when I saw the article title. Basically the same as my first Gen Volt, but nearly a decade later.
I would take a roomy 50 mile AER BMW X5 over this. Although both are much roomier and faster than a Volt. Have the GM battery push around a 5000lb vehicle and see what happens to the range.
Chinese compliance range. My guess is almost all PHEVs move to 50 km NEDC. This must be pretty inefficient though as if it has about 20 mi EPA range for about 10 kWh usable pack, that isn’t very good.
However, 20 mi * 250 days a year is still 5000 miles less on gas.
There is more Mercedes Benz Plug-In Hybrid news:
C 300de (Limousine + Estate)
E 300e (Limousine only)
E 300de (Limousine + Estate)
All will be equipped with a 13.5 kWh battery pack.
That’s a ridiculous upgrade. Given the cost, weight & size of the car, no excuse to not giving it the minimal range (~30mi EPA / 35mi WLTP). It’s not like this is a huge volume car — if they’re making changes anyway, make decent ones.
The Plug-In Hybrid cars of Mercedes Benz are not really meant to drive long distances in electric mode. Lower fuel consumption is what it’s all about.
Hitting compliance requirements in China, EU and CARB states is what it’s about.
12 miles electric range. That’s really impressive..
“The previous generation had 8.7 kWh and 33 km (21 miles) NEDC range or 12 miles (19 km) EPA. The new EPA rating could be around 20 miles with this capacity increase.”
20 miles
Someone should teach the Germans that if you have a range then you should start from the lower number and go toward the higher.
59-57 g/km? 2.6-2.5 l/100 km? 20.2-20.0 kWh/100 km?
The strangest thing is not really that they do it backwards but that they are inconsistent, the did it right in some places.
Rated output of combustion engine (kW/hp at rpm) 270/367 at 5500-6000
Rated torque of combustion engine (Nm at rpm) 500 at 1800-4500
No, it’s consistent. All the figures go from worst to best, and for consumption or emissions per distance, that means high to low
Hahahaha, oh, wow!