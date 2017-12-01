Mercedes-Benz GLE Plug-In Hybrid Expected To Go 62 Electric Miles (WLTP)
Mercedes to move from lowest range to longest range PHEVs?
Mercedes-Benz accustomed us to rather low-range plug-in hybrids with tiny battery packs (below 10 kWh), but according to the latest news, that could change next year.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLE PHEV is expected to get up to 100 km (62 miles) of all-electric range under the WLTP test cycle in mid-2019.
Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development said:
“We are now in the generation where we switching over from our 30 km hybrids to 50 km. The GLE will be the first car with a 100-km (62 mile) range on a plug-in hybrid in the WLTP cycle,”
Currently, the Mercedes GLE 550e is equipped with just 8.8 kWh battery and EPA rated it for 8 miles (13 km) in all-electric mode. Since mid 2016, the German manufacturer sold just 1,457 of GLE 550e in the U.S. (on average over 50 a month).
The question is how big of a battery will the new GLE will get. The 3rd generation PHEVs (EQ Power) are now getting 13.5 kWh in case of smaller (S-Class, C-Class and E-Class). If Mercedes will install a double-sized pack (27 kWh), there will be a chance for 100 km (62 miles).
Also, BMW targets up to 100 km of range in 5th generation PHEV eDrive systems in 2020.
Source: Automotive News
3 Comments on "Mercedes-Benz GLE Plug-In Hybrid Expected To Go 62 Electric Miles (WLTP)"
For the love of God, just ditch the gasoline already!
Can they just get on with the program and give us what we want ? a BEV without the Gas Hose?, PLEASE?
Marketing decides, your ranting means nothing.