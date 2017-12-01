Mercedes-Benz GLE Plug-In Hybrid Expected To Go 62 Electric Miles (WLTP)

1 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes to move from lowest range to longest range PHEVs?

Mercedes-Benz accustomed us to rather low-range plug-in hybrids with tiny battery packs (below 10 kWh), but according to the latest news, that could change next year.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE PHEV is expected to get up to 100 km (62 miles) of all-electric range under the WLTP test cycle in mid-2019.

Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development said:

“We are now in the generation where we switching over from our 30 km hybrids to 50 km. The GLE will be the first car with a 100-km (62 mile) range on a plug-in hybrid in the WLTP cycle,”

Currently, the Mercedes GLE 550e is equipped with just 8.8 kWh battery and EPA rated it for 8 miles (13 km) in all-electric mode. Since mid 2016, the German manufacturer sold just 1,457 of GLE 550e in the U.S. (on average over 50 a month).

The question is how big of a battery will the new GLE will get. The 3rd generation PHEVs (EQ Power) are now getting 13.5 kWh in case of smaller (S-Class, C-Class and E-Class). If Mercedes will install a double-sized pack (27 kWh), there will be a chance for 100 km (62 miles).

Also, BMW targets up to 100 km of range in 5th generation PHEV eDrive systems in 2020.

Source: Automotive News