Mercedes-Benz EQV Electric Minivan To Debut In Geneva

52 M BY MARK KANE

The EQV is to be an all-electric Mercedes-Benz V-Class

By the way of introduction of the all-new Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV (see video above), Mercedes-Benz Vans announced that also an all-electric concept version is to be unveiled in March at the Geneva Motor Show.

The near-series study „Concept EQV“ heralds Mercedes-Benz EQV, which is expected around 2022. It will probably be adopted from the V-Class/Vito platform, just like the already available Mercedes-Benz eVito.

Mercedes-Benz earlier announced these additional EQ vehicles:

EQC SUV

EQA hatchback

EQS sedan

EQB small SUV

To some degree, the EQV could become a competitor to the Volkswagen I.D. BUZZ (also expected in 2022), but of course in the premium segment.

“In the MPV segment, Mercedes-Benz Vans will soon be taking the next step and will be the first premium manufacturer to offer a fully-electric model. Thus Mercedes-Benz Vans will consistently expand its comprehensive eDrive@VANs strategy. With the eVito already available and the eSprinter due for market launch in the second half of 2019, the range of fully-electric vehicles will then be extended to include a model series for private use. Mercedes-Benz Vans will provide an initial outlook on the electric future of its MPV at the Geneva International Motor Show with the near-series study „Concept EQV“, which will celebrate its premiere there.”

Wilfried Porth, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Human Resources and Director of Labor Relations, Mercedes-Benz Vans said:

“With the introduction of the V-Class five years ago, we showed that a stylish and dynamic presence is also possible in XXL format. In doing so, we were able to convince families, leisure adventurers and business customers alike – from Europe right across to Asia. Proof of this can be found in the 209,000 or so V-Class units that have been sold since its market launch as well as in the fact that the vehicle has one of the youngest buyer groups across Mercedes-Benz. At the beginning of 2019, we’ll be continuing this success story. With the facelift, we’re building on the strengths of our MPV in a targeted manner. And we’ll soon also make the next big statement in this segment by expanding our portfolio with a fully electric MPV.”

Source: Autocar