Mercedes-Benz EQC Interior Overview: Video

EQC will not disappoint typical Mercedes-Benz customers.

Here is a very informative overview of the interior of all new Mercedes-Benz EQC at the 2018 Paris Motor Show by the Toronto Electric Vehicle Association TEVA.

Mercedes-Benz took care to not compromise any luxury or quality with its first higher-volume electric car and to not sway too much from its current customers’ tastes.

In the U.S. and Canada, the EQC will launch in 2020, after the first batch enters the market in Europe next year. Pricing and EPA/WLTP range is not yet available, though its 80 kWh should last for well more than 200 miles (3200 km).

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs