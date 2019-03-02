Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV Seen Charging At Tesla Destination Charger

20 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

As Mercedes is out winter testing its upcoming all-electric EQC SUV, it’s shown charging at a Tesla Destination Charger?

This may not seem like an issue if you understand how Tesla tends to set up its Destination Chargers. As Teslarati explains, the charging points in Europe offer a red and white unit. While the red is for Tesla vehicles, the white is available to all.

Confusion from initial reports states that the Mercedes-Benz EQC was charging at a Tesla-exclusive (red) charging point in Sweden, but Tesla has confirmed that’s not the case. In fact, an automaker rep explained that the EQC was charging at one of two universal charging points incorrectly labeled as Tesla-only units.

This calls into question the usual debate that these upcoming legacy automakers’ all-electric vehicles may struggle without a charging network. However, this is not so much of an issue in Europe, due to its high level of EV adoption and numerous public charging options. Similarly, in the U.S., charging infrastructure is beginning to expand nicely.

By the time many of these upcoming offerings arrive on our shores and are in the hands of numerous drivers, continuing infrastructure growth may curtail any major concerns. And, let’s not forget, if you charge at home and don’t take lots of road trips, lack of public charging may not even matter.

It’s important to note that Daimler had a working relationship with Tesla in the past. The two companies could easily join hands again in the future, and both have alluded to the possibility. However, we deal with a number of announcements about potential partnerships that never come to be. We’re still waiting on news about GM’s reported investment considerations surrounding Rivian.

Mercedes EQC (2019): Winter test in Sweden – Bloch explains # 56 | car motor & sport

Go hard or go home! In this episode Alexander Bloch reports from the far north – more precisely Arvidsjaur in Sweden. Here he accompanies Mercedes during the last test drives with the new EQC. What can Stromer do when temperatures drop and snow falls? At what cost does the auto industry test? Where does the term Erlkönig come from? All these questions are clarified.

