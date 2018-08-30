Mercedes-Benz EQC & GLC F-CELL Spotted Together: Video

7 H BY MARK KANE

The EQC is more distinguished from other Mercedes-Benz offerings than the GLC F-CELL.

Mercedes-Benz maybe thought that if it sent a couple of its latest models/prototypes out on a foggy morning for a spin, no one would notice… well, walkoARTvideos did.

Here is the video featuring several of the latest models, including the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC and the plug-in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL. The other models are the new B-Class, GLE and GLE Coupe.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)

Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL spec:

Battery-electric range: up to 51 km (31 miles) NEDC

battery capacity: 13.5 kWh (9.3 kWh usable)

H2 range in hybrid mode: 478 km (297 miles) NEDC

H2 tanks capacity: 4.4 kg of hydrogen

155 kW (211 hp) and 365 Nm electric motor

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

7.4 kW on-board charger (10-100% SOC research in 1.5 hour)

21 photos