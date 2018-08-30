  1. Home
Mercedes-Benz EQC & GLC F-CELL Spotted Together: Video

BY MARK KANE

The EQC is more distinguished from other Mercedes-Benz offerings than the GLC F-CELL.

Mercedes-Benz maybe thought that if it sent a couple of its latest models/prototypes out on a foggy morning for a spin, no one would notice… well,  walkoARTvideos did.

Here is the video featuring several of the latest models, including the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC and the plug-in hybrid hydrogen fuel cell Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL. The other models are the new B-Class, GLE and GLE Coupe.

Daimler's plug-in SUVs
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

  • dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
  • system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
  • 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
  • top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
  • 80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
  • more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
  • DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
  • AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
  • towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)

Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL spec:

  • Battery-electric range: up to 51 km (31 miles) NEDC
  • battery capacity: 13.5 kWh (9.3 kWh usable)
  • H2 range in hybrid mode: 478 km (297 miles) NEDC
  • H2 tanks capacity: 4.4 kg of hydrogen
  • 155 kW (211 hp) and 365 Nm electric motor
  • top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
  • 7.4 kW on-board charger (10-100% SOC research in 1.5 hour)
