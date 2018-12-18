Mercedes-Benz EQC Conducts Summer Tests

More about the tests:

“With the finishing straight in sight, we are now able to absolve another extremely demanding test programme with our pre-series vehicles,” says Michael Kelz, Chief Engineer for the EQC. “But after successfully completed endurance tests in winter at minus 35 degrees C, we are confident that the heat trials will confirm that we are well on schedule for the start of series production.”

Challenge number one is this: the dry heat. Because while the battery of an electric car “merely” loses power in the cold, exposure to great heat carries the risk of battery damage. Optimum management of these physical characteristics is the aim of the extreme tests in Spain. One main focus is on the battery’s cooling circuit, for example: how does it cope with high power requirements? How does an almost fully charged battery respond to further charging? What influence does the heat have on operating range? Battery draining tests, i.e. test drives in which the battery is completely drained of power, are also part of the test programme.

Another aspect is air conditioning of the interior – both during a journey and beforehand, as pre-climatisation is an important comfort factor. This is when questions such as “Is the indicated time sufficient for pre-climatisation?” and “Is the calculated range correct when the temperature is taken into consideration?” are answered. Furthermore, the noise characteristics of individual components such as the air conditioning compressor in the heat are specifically examined.

Fine dust is also a particular challenge during the trials in Spain, as the test technicians want to know where this dust might be deposited in the components, and whether the sealing concept works in practice.

Different countries present different circumstances, a truism that plays a very important part in the Mercedes-Benz test programme. The key question is this: is the international operability of each individual system assured? A few examples: Are the slightly differently designed traffic signs recognised? Are toll stations reliably recognised? Are speed limits correctly detected by the camera of the assistance systems? All of these questions are also examined by the developers during their busy test weeks in Spain.

Demanding test programme at Mercedes-Benz

Systematic complete-vehicle validation is among the extensive measures in the development process of every Mercedes-Benz model series. This serves to verify the high quality standards.

Before a new product goes into production, the complete vehicle must reach a maturity level set by Mercedes-Benz. This takes place in several stages: step one is digital preliminary design and simulation. It is followed by validation – either of individual components on dynamometers or in test vehicles. This tests and validates, for example, the durability of a powertrain connection or of individual axle parts.

Testing: absolutely essential before the launch of a new vehicle