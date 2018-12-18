Mercedes-Benz EQC: Drive Silently, Celebrate Loudly In Song: Video

2 H BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz encourages one to drive silent, but celebrate loud

Mercedes-Benz once again presents the EQC, highlighting the silence of its electric car, which suggest that it will be one of the quietest EVs on the market – at least it should be as it is a Mercedes.

Anyways, because production will begin next summer, we will not be able to sample the perfect silence and timeless elegance in the spirit of Christmas contemplation. Maybe next year.