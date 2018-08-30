Watch First Look At Mercedes-Benz EQC By Autogefühl

4 H BY MARK KANE

The Mercedes-Benz of electric vehicles – the EQC

The two versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQC (AMG-Line vs Electric Art) were reviewed by Autogefühl right at the unveiling in Sweden.

As always, the episode includes exterior, interior and some insights about the car like its high-build quality, excellent material and interesting voice commands.

The EQC 400 4MATIC seems to be less capable than the Tesla Model X, as the battery is 80 kWh compared to 100 kWh in top version of the X. Also, the powertrain is rated for 300 kW, which does not offer equal acceleration to the X P100D. However, overall it could be appealing to many consumers. We will know for sure in about a year when production begins.

We also can confirm that the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be able to tow up to 1,800 kg or 3,968 lbs.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – 218 Ah each – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

up to 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)