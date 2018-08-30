  1. Home
The Mercedes-Benz of electric vehicles – the EQC

The two versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQC (AMG-Line vs Electric Art) were reviewed by Autogefühl right at the unveiling in Sweden.

As always, the episode includes exterior, interior and some insights about the car like its high-build quality, excellent material and interesting voice commands.

The EQC 400 4MATIC seems to be less capable than the Tesla Model X, as the battery is 80 kWh compared to 100 kWh in top version of the X. Also, the powertrain is rated for 300 kW, which does not offer equal acceleration to the X P100D. However, overall it could be appealing to many consumers. We will know for sure in about a year when production begins.

We also can confirm that the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be able to tow up to 1,800 kg or 3,968 lbs.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

  • dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive
  • system output of 300 kW (402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)
  • 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)
  • top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)
  • 80 kWh battery (384 cells – 218 Ah each – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)
  • up to 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC
  • DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)
  • AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW
  • towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)
9 Comments on "Watch First Look At Mercedes-Benz EQC By Autogefühl"

(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

“up to” usually implies a snowballs chance in hell you will ever achieve that.

3 hours ago
Bill Howland

Nice review typical for Autogefuhl… Expect it to be somewhat pricey in the States due to the exchange rate, but supposedly this and more to come from Daimler. I’d expect 10 ampere (7 kw) charging on the Mennekes Jack for home use. Since many homes in the home country have 40 ampere polyphase services, I’d expect that this will be the type of facility offered there, and a 1-phase J1772 for North America.

3 hours ago
MTN Ranger

Love Autogefühl reviews, Thomas and crew really give a lot of info and insight.

Interesting only 110kW for charging, I would have thought these gen 3 EVs would be pushing the 175-350kW supported by the new CCS chargers. Maybe it’s restricted by the pack voltage?

3 hours ago
Arpe

No Frunk :-O

3 hours ago
dan

But yes hatch. :-O

3 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Again the AC L2 charge rate is the lame sub 10kW.
Seems 7.2kW or in this case a whopping 7.4kW is the ceiling for everyone other than Tesla here in the States.
Tesla’s AC L2 ceiling is 20kW.

This is mid 2018 right?? 😛

These Benz owners should be able to fund a new circuit pull for at least a 50A circuit. Most likely their panel has the capacity for a 80A+ circuit.

3 hours ago
Viking79

Remember this car isn’t coming out for 2 years. They seem to have been aiming for 2015… 😉

3 hours ago
eject

Tesla L2 ceiling is 16.5kW

2 hours ago
Dima

The car looks awesome. Good news.

4 minutes ago