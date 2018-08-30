Mercedes-Benz Presents EQC 400 4MATIC In Paris: Video Roundup

36 M BY MARK KANE

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC makes public debut in Paris.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC was one of the stars of the Daimler stand at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. It’s the first major car show where the public can the see first production EQ model.

Production of the EQC is expected in 2019. The battery capacity to be 80 kWh, but it’s not yet known what the range really is – above 200 miles (320 km) for sure, but how much above?

Anyways, the EQC looks attractive, both inside and outside, so it should take fair share of Mercedes-Benz SUV sales from new GLE.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)