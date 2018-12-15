Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Electric CUV Spotted In Germany: Video

33 M BY MARK KANE

Production of the EQC will start in the Bremen plant in mid-2019

Here is another pre-production prototype of the EQC, spotted in a village near Stuttgart, Germany. Mercedes-Benz seems to not mind showing its first EV, as we’ve already seen it now several times.

While the specs don’t bring any breakthrough in battery capacity, acceleration or power output, the question is whether customers will favor the EQC over other models like the Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE and Tesla Model X.

Check out the EQC electric crossover in the video above.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC preliminary specs

dual motor (asynchronous), all-wheel drive

(asynchronous), system output of 300 kW ( 402 hp) and 564 lb-ft (765 Nm)

( and 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds (0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds)



top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h)

80 kWh battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells)

battery (384 cells – two modules with 48 cells and four modules with 72 cells) more than 200 miles (320 km) of all-electric range (prelim est.) or over 280 miles (450 km) under NEDC

of all-electric range (prelim est.) or DC fast charging (CCS Combo) in 40 minutes (110kW, 10%-80%)

AC on-board charger – 7.4 kW

towing capability – 1,800 kg (3,968 lbs)