Mercedes-Benz EQ C To Debut September 4

23 M BY MARK KANE

The production version of the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC will be unveiled to the world at the @me Convention in Stockholm, Sweden on September 4.

We assume that the general public premiere will take place at the upcoming Paris Motor Show this fall though.

In the U.S. we should see the EQC for the first time at the Los Angeles Auto Show, followed by at the NAIAS in Detroit.

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz’ first ground-up electric crossover and we suspect it will be a volume seller for the brand.

We don’t have official specifications, but we know the dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain is capable to scooting from 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 5 seconds, and that at least 250 miles (400 km) of range is expected. Also, the fast charging capability should exceed 100 kW (115 kW according to article).

The concept version of this model is equipped with a 70 kWh battery and 300 kW dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain.

The official market launch is set for some as-of-yet-unannounced time in 2019.

Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:

70 kWh battery

up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)

dual-motor, all-wheel drive

300 kW of peak power

Source: blog.mercedes-benz-passion.com